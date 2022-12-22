How BC’s new Minister of Innovation plans to boost the tech sector





Brenda Bailey, current BC Minister for Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, called it a dream portfolio.

Brenda Bailey, current British Columbia Minister for Employment, Economic Development and Innovation, at the Tech Premier roundtable on July 13, 2021.Photo credit: BC Government Content of article

Brenda Bailey’s promotion to Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation was one of the notable appointments when B.C. Premier David Evey rocked his Cabinet earlier this month.

Bailey, who was a congressman for technology and innovation, called it a dream portfolio. She explained what issues she planned to tackle first.

who is she? First elected in 2020, Bailey comes from a tech background. She co-founded Silicon Sisters Interactive, a video game maker focused on female players, then she was executive director of DigiBC, a trade association for the state’s interactive and digital media sectors. rice field.

Bailey said the experience helped him understand the power of technology as an economic engine. She also knows the challenges of a tough economic environment, including maintaining her talent in a competitive job market.

I’m not going to lose sight of it and I’m going to use it as part of the fire in my belly to make sure we’re doing a really good job making sure our business is supported. is.

Intellectual Property Strategy: One such support is the much-anticipated IP strategy, which was conspicuously absent from BC’s February economic recovery plan.

IP can have a big impact on bottom line if properly protected, she said.

The strategies she led consultations should address different needs. But first and foremost, she said, they need educational resources. She expects the strategy to be rolled out this spring or fall.

Metaverse: In addition to games, Bailey is well versed in augmented and virtual reality.

She said she knows some people see the Metaverse as a fantastic, unimaginable space. I happen to be someone who uses VR headsets regularly. (She plays Pistol Whip, which was produced in a Vancouver Island studio.)

He is pleased to see work being done by the Frontier Collective, a group formed earlier this year to raise awareness of Metaverse technology across the state. A square foot innovation hub in Vancouver.

What else has caught her attention: Bailey has admitted that she has not yet sped up on some parts of her portfolio. I am excited about the state’s potential in tech and clean tech. Her other priorities include making tech jobs available to people who have historically been underrepresented in the sector, This includes securing more federal funding.

Tough Times: Even if many of those laid off find new jobs, Bailey said mass layoffs in the sector need us to continue to monitor.

There’s also the exit of venture capital, and she points to a $500 million strategic investment fund as part of the government’s efforts to address it.

Still, Bailey maintains that B.C. weathered the storm well.

There are certainly headwinds, but given the current state of the economy, I have high hopes.

Premier changes will pay BC taxpayers $1.3 million in severance pay BC Public Sector Salary Database: Check Civil Servant Earnings

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

