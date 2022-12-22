AI, B2B, and CX





Call it the ABC of opportunities for tech professionals in the year ahead, including artificial intelligence, business-to-business apps, and customer experience solutions.

There may have been a flurry of pessimistic reports about tech layoffs, as well as endless talk of a looming recession. However, job opportunities are booming and some regions will continue to do so in the coming months.

I recently interviewed industry leaders to get their thoughts on the outlook for technology professionals in the year ahead and where they should focus their career efforts. (More perspectives will be provided in future articles.)

Business-to-consumer (B2C) companies seem to bear the brunt of the troubles in tech jobs. Duncan Angove, CEO of Blue Yonder, said: “On the other hand, companies focused on B2B software are at the forefront of many new and creative solutions. Solving those pain points opens up so many new opportunities for the workforce. There will be strong demand for

Small businesses may also offer the best opportunities. Recent headlines may have focused on downsizing tech giants, but remember, when the economy was up, many of these companies were hiring indiscriminately and hoarding talent. We need to keep it,” points out Sean Herring, his CMO at AirSlate. “For example, Meta increased its total headcount by 23% from 2020 to 2021, according to Statista. We are actively hiring and looking for people with the right skills.”

Such skills in demand include multi-cloud management, automated software development, and core-to-edge architectural design skills, said Blair Lyon, head of cloud experience at Akamai. “Currently, demand is still high and the skills gap remains significant.”

Add to this the fact that digital transformation continues unabated and the interest of businesses to follow it. Given that the world wants digital transformation, the number of professionals who can help achieve this is microscopically small.

“There is still a lot of work to be done in the next few years, especially since only 20% of companies have actually transformed their operations,” says Angove. “Over the next few years, we will need more than 4 million programmers in the workforce. There are over 8 billion people in the world, and an estimated 6 to 7 billion are online and coding. The percentage of individuals is very small.The absolutely large B2B technology software industry is underpinned by a very small portion of the workforce.It is a skills shortage problem.”

Closely related to digital transformation is the customer experience. Companies are also making slow progress in this area. “In the short term, the greatest demand is likely to come from companies looking to provide a better experience for their customers,” he says. “More and more companies have applications that require very low latency, global reach, data sovereignty and privacy for regulatory compliance.”

The need for these skills means not only more programmers, but business professionals of all kinds. “It’s not just programmers, it’s other business functions that require a skilled workforce to sustain the tech industry,” Angove says. “Even if you have a machine that automates the basics, you need a variety of other skill sets – business, consulting, marketing, sales. How it works and how it can be applied to areas of business such as supply chains.In addition, we need consultants to implement the technology, marketers to promote it, and salespeople to sell it.Given the speed of technology and change, today’s technology It’s often obsolete within two years, and because it’s being reinvented all the time, the best thing tech workers can do today to keep their skill sets strong and relevant is a constantly learning mindset. is to employ

Herring also sees continued strong demand for skills in artificial intelligence, Web3, cybersecurity and big data analytics. “As organizations continue to invest in technology and data analytics to make smarter business decisions, people with the right domain expertise in these areas will be important to employers,” he said. predict.

Technology experts say, “As more organizations seek ultra-low latency, advanced security, portability, containerization, and distributed workloads, new architectural skills such as core-to-edge and container security management are needed. It must also be taken into account that there is a growing demand for Automation is also important. Because “anything that enables software development and operations organizations to operate more efficiently is sought after.”

Ultimately, Lyon says, you’ll find opportunities for “people to build innovative things.” “We see developers building their infrastructure in the cloud every day. Some of the most successful companies in technology history were born in the face of economic headwinds. I did.”

