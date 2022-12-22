EPA Awards Research Funds to 25 Small Businesses to Develop Environmental Technologies





December 21, 2022

WASHINGTON – Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $2,497,134 in research funding to 25 small businesses to develop technologies that address some of the most pressing environmental problems. Projects include technologies to detect methane emissions, methods to extend food shelf life and reduce food waste, software systems to improve recycling and materials management, and water to detect the presence of PFAS. Contains a sampling device.

Congratulations to these small businesses for driving innovation with their exciting ideas, said Chris Frey, assistant administrator for the EPA’s Office of Research and Development. I look forward to seeing how they develop their technology in addressing critical environmental issues.

These awards are part of the EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, which conducts a two-tiered annual funding competition. The following 25 small businesses will receive up to $100,000 in Phase 1 funding over a period of 6 months for proof-of-concept of their proposed technology. Companies that complete Phase I can apply for up to $400,000 in Phase II funding for further development and commercialization of the technology.

The SBIR Phase I winners and their proposed technologies are listed below.

Beta Analytic (Miami, Fla.) has developed a new method for tracking escape sources of methane in atmospheric gas mixtures. Can I Recycle This, Inc. (Athens, GA) develops circular economy solutions that provide real-time geospatial resource recovery information. Censys Technologies Corporation (Daytona Beach, Fla.) develops an innovative system for remote sensing of leaking methane. City of Roses Disposal and Recycling, Inc. (Portland, Oregon) has developed real-time recycling inventory and management software for construction and demolition waste. Cleaned and Green, LLC (Indian Springs Village, Alabama) has developed a highly efficient fertilizer based on poultry litter that is cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Aquarius Systems (North Prairie, Wisconsin) has developed an underwater collection and removal device to trap airborne debris. EIC Laboratories, Inc. (Norwood, MA) has developed a new technology for rapid on-site analysis of water quality. Forever Analytical Services, Inc. (South Bend, Indiana) has developed a field-deployable rapid water sampler for measuring PFAS. GoodGames (Freeport, Maine) develops a social networking platform to help build community resilience to disasters, threats, and extreme weather. HJ Science & Technology, Inc. (San Leandro, Calif.) is developing a portable, on-site technique for detecting her PFAS in complex water environments. Hydrova Inc. (San Diego, Calif.) develops a new process for complete resource recovery and hydrogen peroxide production from secondary aluminum processing waste. Imvela Corp (Brooklyn, NY) develops new natural ingredients that reduce microbial spoilage and extend the shelf life of fresh fruit. Iterant, Inc. (Berkeley, Calif.) develops an online platform for local plastic packaging recycling systems. J-Tech LLC (Lakewood, Colorado) develops septic tank technology that enables low-cost, sustained disinfection of wastewater and on-site non-potable reuse. Kamilo, Inc. (San Francisco, CA) develops a digital verification system that checks the percentage of recycled content in its products to promote circularity in plastics. Mesa Photonics, LLC (Santa Fe, New Mexico) will develop a methane monitoring network to continuously measure methane emissions. Optimized Thermal Systems, Inc. (Beltsville, MD) has optimized machines for improved recovery of high global warming potential refrigerants. LeapFrog Design (Bend, Oregon) develops a modular ecological water treatment system for on-site collection and non-potable reuse from single-family homes. Seacoast Science, Inc. (Carlsbad, Calif.) develops a fully automated analyzer to monitor air toxicity in indoor spaces. Sporian Microsystems, Inc. (Lafayette, Colorado) develops a fast, low-cost imaging system for improved identification of microplastics. Urobio (Charlottesville, Virginia) uses dairy processing by-products to produce sustainable indigoid dyes and bioplastics. VISIMO, LLC (Colaopolis, Pennsylvania) develops a machine learning toolkit for screening studies published outside of commercial or academic publications to improve systematic reviews of chemical risk assessments. Wisely, Inc. (Wilmington, NC) develops a smart food storage system that reduces household food waste by allowing users to track perishables. Zabble Inc. (Walnut Creek, Calif.) develops an artificial intelligence-based tagging platform for pollution monitoring audits to improve recycling.

Learn more about our winning companies.

Learn more about EPA’s SBIR program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-awards-research-funding-25-small-businesses-develop-environmental-technologies-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos