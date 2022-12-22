Digital Equity as a Social Determinant of Health – 3 Ways to Empower Patients





Social determinants of health reflect the environmental conditions in which individuals are born, live, work, play and worship. These conditions have a direct impact on an individual’s health, function and quality of life. Given the recent pandemic, there is a growing need to meet people where they are and promote preventative healthcare. The goal is to reduce healthcare costs, address health concerns early and, most importantly, make access to healthcare easier, affordable and equitable.

We are just beginning to think about the digital future of healthcare, and if we want data exchange to be more dynamic and inclusive, we should think about interoperability as well as interactivity, says Micky Tripathi. increase. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Technological innovations such as telehealth, virtual second opinions, health trackers, patient portals and remote monitoring devices have benefited the healthcare industry due to their ease of use, affordability and proactive nature. But at the same time, these innovations have created further inequalities in the healthcare system. That’s because 15-24% of Americans don’t have the necessary skill sets to use technology or lack access to broadband services. These problems persist in rural and urban areas where income is less than $20,000 a year. To make healthcare more accessible and affordable, digital access must be seen as a social determinant of health.

Integrating Digital Equity and Inclusive Strategy

Healthcare systems must weave in digital equity strategies to support patient use of technology, enable patients to understand medical information and access care efficiently. Additionally, reducing medical jargon and providing a source of interpretation to break language barriers can go a long way in putting patients in control of their health.

Improving digital literacy

Understanding the devices your patients are using and how they are currently accessing their health information is a critical first step in addressing these gaps. The next step is to create a plan to move patients to digital healthcare platforms so they can access their health more quickly. People from low-income backgrounds get health check-ups on time due to transportation issues, immigration status issues, language barriers, and lack of awareness of the importance of addressing health concerns. Digital health platforms solve these problems to a large extent.

Expand partnerships with community organizations

Healthcare systems also need to expand partnerships with community organizations to further facilitate training in digital literacy skills and improve connectivity. Libraries not only provide the internet, they also offer training services ranging from basic digital literacy to skills required for specific devices and applications. Some communities are leveraging healthcare professionals and patient navigators to screen patients, introduce basic digital literacy training to those in need, and help find ways to improve connectivity.

Current initiatives to improve broadband access in America include:

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a federal program that provides $30 to $75 per month for households within certain income ranges. The program also offers her a one-time discount for purchasing a computer or tablet. Lifeline Program: A federal program that provides monthly discounts on telephone and Internet services to people in eligible households. Internet for All: A federal initiative that provides funding for states, communities, and the Internet, including $65 million in bipartisan infrastructure legislation. Providers that improve high-speed Internet planning, infrastructure, and adoption.

Digital access should be seen as a key part of the social determinants of the health equation to expand access and equity and, most importantly, make healthcare proactive rather than passive.

Photo Credit: Wigglestic, Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medcitynews.com/2022/12/digital-equity-as-a-social-determinant-of-health-three-ways-to-empower-patients/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos