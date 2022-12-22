Pathway Launches 2m Virtual Production Innovation Incubator | News





Virtual production studio Pathway has launched Pathway Indie, a $2.5 million ($2.06 million) incubator to bring new ideas to the virtual production space.

Investing resources over the next five years, applicants will receive in-kind access to develop their ideas, or in-kind studio time and art department services to offset the cost of virtual production. Pathway recently opened his 6,000-square-foot virtual production facility in Manchester. Learn more about.

Pathway Indie aims to develop new entertainment and media products using real-time software and in-camera visual effects, collaborating with a cohort of filmmaking creative engineers, innovators and storytellers to hone ideas and bring industry insights to life. professionals and media investors.

Pathway co-founder Nathan Newman explains: Now, with the advantages of LED wall virtual production and software development for video game engines, experienced technologists and filmmakers are beginning to realize that the industry conditions are ripe for creative rebellion.

Pathway VP Producer Peter Woodbridge added: Films and visuals disrupted real-time production of art, saw opportunities to experiment, and sought out cross-disciplinary creative rebels. This by-product will be the aesthetic indicator of this decade.

The first call for applicants will be made in early 2023. More information will be available on her website in Pathways in the new year, and interested applicants will be able to join the waiting list.

Pathway has partnered with HP, who created the incubator. Richard McGuinness, Advanced Computing and Solutions Lead for HP UK Workstations and Thin His Clients, said: of their new incubator program. At HP, we constantly strive to push the boundaries of what can be achieved with hardware, and we believe Pathway Indie perfectly encapsulates this.

