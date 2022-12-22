From Wordle to Google Pinball: The Best Games to Sharpen Your Mind





Get ready to turn screen time into thinking time.

Whether it’s sending emails, calling friends, or scrolling through social media, we spend a lot of time on our phones. And with all the time spent on our screens, it can be pretty daunting.

Game developers have created some great mobile games that are not only fun, but challenge your brain in ways you’ve never experienced before. Check out these 6 games you can try now on your iPhone or Android.

Wardle

One of the games that will skyrocket in popularity in 2022 is Wordle. This web-based word game was designed by software he engineer Josh Wardle and is owned and published by the New York Times this year.

The game rules are simple. After 6 attempts to guess the word of the day correctly, he always gets a 5 letter word. Each tile changes color to show how close you are to guessing the word.

When you type a word, gray tiles mean the letter you guessed is not in the word at all. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. A green tile means the letter is in the correct place. When all the tiles turn green, you guessed the word correctly.

game world. (Wardle)

To play Wordle on your iOS or Android device, click here to visit the NYT Wordle webpage.

2048

If you like good math puzzles, 2048 is the game for you. This game contains a board of 16 tiles.

When you start a new game, two of these tiles are already filled with the numbers 2 or 4. Use arrow keys to move tiles. When two tiles with the same number touch each other, they merge into one tile.

To win the game, you must add all the tiles until you reach 2048, and your score is kept in the top rough hand corner of the screen. You can visit his website for 2048 to play, or download his 2048 app for iOS or Android.

Promotion

Elevate is a brain training app that aims to challenge and improve your concentration, speaking, processing speed and more.

Designed in collaboration with experts in neuroscience and cognitive learning to develop a personalized training experience for each user. It has over 40 brain-training games, including performance tracking, personalized workouts, and a workout calendar to see your improvement progress.

The Elevate app is available on both the iOS store and the Google Play store, and is currently available as a free download for anyone who wants to try it out.

game elevator. (lift)

Monument Valley

Monument Valley is not only a brain-challenging game, but also known for its beautiful design and relaxing soundtrack while playing. The objective is to guide Princess Ida through dazzling optical illusions and impossible objects.

It’s quite different from typical memorization and concentration games, but expects to take a creative approach to difficult puzzles. The game is available on iOS and Google Play Store for just $3.99.

Game Monument Valley. (Monument Valley)

luminous intensity

Lumosity is another brain-training game that challenges your memory, flexibility, attention, processing speed, and problem-solving skills.

We bring you fresh games every day to keep you entertained and tailored to your skills and weaknesses to give you the best possible experience.

What’s more, it’s completely free to download on the iOS store and Google Play store, so both iPhone and Android users can enjoy it.

A game called Lumosity. (luminous intensity)

google pinball

This may not necessarily challenge your brain, but it sure is fun! Google Pinball is a game you didn’t even know existed on your phone. TikTok user Scott Polderman has revealed a unique trick you can do using his Google app on your iPhone.

Open the Google app (you can download it from the iOS App Store) and click[タブ]Click the button, make sure nothing is open, then swipe up on some. times. Google Pinball will appear on your phone screen and you can start playing.

The game adds bumpers and variations for each level you hit, and also includes some power-up options. The heart gives you extra lives, the blue star splits the pinball into two, and the yellow star makes the pinball bigger and easier to hit. Hidden Pinball game is for iOS devices only, not available for Android.

Game Google Pinball. (Google)

What games are challenging you? Comment below.

