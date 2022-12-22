Students bring inspiration and innovative solutions to public health problems.news





21 December 2022 Solving public health challenges with the help of technological and other innovations or by launching new ventures can have a big impact. Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health has a student organization that helps students who are interested in these methods but are unsure how to proceed.

Founded six years ago, the Public Health Innovation x Technology Student Forum (PHIT) has become the largest student-led organization on campus, with 119 members.

According to Rick Siegrist, Senior Lecturer in Health Care Administration and PHIT Faculty Advisor, the last few years have seen tremendous new challenges in public health, but health care has evolved over the last few decades. It often relies on developed technology. What we’ve done in the past, whether it’s climate change or inequity in healthcare delivery, hasn’t always worked. why?

From above: PHIT Chairman Ian Speers, Vice Chairman Audrey Nguyen, Oana Geambasu member, and President-elect Pauline Nuth.

To that end, PHIT creates virtual and face-to-face opportunities for students to come together, inspire and discuss new ideas. Ian Speers (MPH 23) is a highly involved group consisting of his four other students who are his president and head of his PHIT along with his vice president Audrey Nguyen (MPH 23) The Council said: Discuss various innovations and technologies impacting public health. We also try to alleviate some of the feelings that people feel overwhelmed or confused when they first try to enter the field, especially when they are new to people. We use words, but it’s hard to know what it actually looks like or feels like, and it’s best learned from practice and real-life examples.

While the Harvard Chan School offers courses in innovation, some taught by Siegrist, PHIT offers a low-stress, commitment-free way for students to enter the world of entrepreneurship. I’m here. It’s a bridge, she said, Oana Geambasu, MPH 22, a research assistant at the Siegrist and her PHIT member. Students are enthusiastic but sometimes reluctant because they don’t know exactly what to choose.

Over the past year, the group has sponsored events showcasing examples of public health innovation. One was a presentation by MakerHealth. MakerHealth is an MIT startup that provides tools for clinicians to create and improve medical devices to enhance patient care. At another event, an Ariadne Labs expert will work to create and launch her TeamBirth app, a platform that allows patients, providers and other caregivers to share childbirth decisions. We talked about

We try to keep things very hands-on, pragmatic, and not bound by theory, says Siegrist. PHIT provides a great opportunity to connect with external organizations and hear speakers on topics. [the students] otherwise not exposed.

The group also maintains a presence through social media sites and groups to facilitate discussion and networking among its members. In April 2019, PHIT sponsored a hackathon, bringing together more than 100 of her attendees from across Harvard to work on innovative solutions to public health problems. The group hopes to host another hackathon in the future.

PHIT members have launched many ventures over the years, including Speers’ own Pacto Medical. The company creates innovative medical devices and supplies, including prefilled syringes that are more compact and have a smaller packaging footprint than other similar syringes. To save costs, reduce environmental impact and expand access to this type of product. Founded by former PHIT Co-President Antn Castellanos Usigli (DrPH 22), ACU Innovation and Consulting helps healthcare organizations improve their services, systems and patient experience. Pauline Nuth, her DrPH 25 president-elect at PHIT, is currently working on her social enterprise called Tiny Catalyst, building a network of digital health hers across the United States to help volunteers improve public health and social impact. It gives you strength to tackle problems. Another venture called SideStreet was started by PHIT members SaadSoroya and Calvin Harjono (both MPH 23) to pair patients with community health workers with information on how to provide culturally sensitive care. We aim to improve community-based healthcare by developing digital tools for

Geambasu attributes PHIT’s popularity to many students’ desire to make an impact in the real world from their studies. She said, “You might say I want to go into policy or government, but I’ve realized that if you want to really make a big impact in your life, you need to get into technology and entrepreneurship.” Fast, real life impact.

Michael Branding

Featured photo: iStock

PHIT member photo courtesy of Ian Speers

