Google’s big AI push to boost digitization in India





The tech giant held a Google for India event in New Delhi on December 19th.

A central theme of the event was to harness the power of AI to enhance how users in India access the internet through text, images and voice.

Google announces a number of new initiatives to use AI to improve its products and make them accessible to the country’s large population

India is one of the most important and largest markets for technology giant Google. In 2020, Google announced the $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund to accelerate India’s digital economy. Two years on, and with several milestones, Google is refocusing its domestic AI efforts to make the Internet inclusive.

The theme of Google’s annual event Google For India 2022, held in New Delhi on December 19, 2022, is to harness the power of AI to make India’s digital journey fair and equitable for all new and existing users. It was to be inclusive and secure.

Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President of Google India, said that despite India’s internet user base of over 700 million people, there is a growing need for the internet to participate in the digital economy through e-commerce, internet banking and digital payments. said only about 50% were using it. Moreover, only about 50 million people are harnessing the power of technology to drive personal progress by using the Internet for knowledge, skill development, or health and well-being.

This decline at each stage represents a huge missed opportunity, not just for people, but for the economy as a whole. This happens because even today in 2022 the internet is not completely inclusive. It was text-first and primarily driven by English, and was most worryingly safe for some and not so safe for others, he added.

Google believes the solution to this problem is to use AI to enhance how Indians access the internet through text, images and voice.

Why AI?

In its opening presentation at Google For India 2022, the tech giant said that building its product for India has enabled it to create a better product for users around the world.

Affordable smartphones, low-cost mobile data, and the digitization of critical government services combined have laid a solid foundation for the digital economy. Gupta said India is on track to have 1 billion citizens online by 2025.

In a rapidly developing country like India, with economic momentum and a sustainable future, the power of AI can help ensure energy and food security into the future. Google said it aims to make the country a leading digital economy and the only way to move forward is through strategic partnerships and collaboration, harnessing the multiplier potential of AI. I was.

Emphasizing the importance of AI, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said AI will impact every sector over time.

A key part of our mission is to make Google accessible and useful for everyone. We are increasingly using AI to expand the languages ​​we can offer. According to Pichai, we’re working on one powerful AI model that can serve information across 1,000 languages.

As time goes on, the biggest challenge is how humans look at the world around us, listen to what’s going on, see with their eyes, and how it consumes information. We call it multimodal for being able to bring it all together. AI will play a role in reclaiming that wealth of answers, he added.

Google India: Areas of Focus for AI

Speaking at the event, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnau said AI will play a major role in India’s technology story going forward and the technology will have a major impact in multiple areas.

Agriculture is one, and the linguistic diversity we have is another. Let’s go, he said.

Here are the key areas where Google will deploy AI in the country in the future:

AI for agricultural landscaping

India’s agricultural sector is worth $370 billion and remains a major source of livelihood for over 40% of the population, yet contributes only 19.9% ​​to GDP (FY2021).

Google said it will use AI, ML and remote sensing techniques to develop models that will help holistically understand India’s agricultural landscape. The project also enables his AgriStack and other solutions for the Indian agricultural ecosystem, with a focus on identifying farm-level landscapes and farm boundaries, enabling the identification of crops grown on each field. There is a nature. This information will support the building of publicly accessible datasets to enable digital public goods and services while fostering innovation across the agricultural value chain.

In partnership with the Telangana government, this model will facilitate farming solutions at the field level and benefit the broader agricultural chain.

AI that makes healthcare more accessible

Google is working to introduce state-of-the-art AI and ML models that can identify and highlight medications in handwritten prescriptions. It acts as an assistive technology to digitize handwritten medical documents by augmenting humans in the loop, such as pharmacists. However, decisions should not be made based solely on the output provided by this technology.

Google also partnered with Apollo Hospitals to build a clinical intelligence platform that helps physicians solve common as well as rare diseases using AI and ML technologies from Google Cloud.

In addition, certain healthcare videos on YouTube will also be available in multiple languages. Users can change the audio language in YouTube videos to English, Hindi, Marathi, or Punjabi. Videos with multilingual content will have an option called Audio Track under the Settings button on YouTube with a list of available audio languages ​​for the video.

Simplify your search experience with AI

As India’s first innovation, Google aims to make search results pages bilingual, making it easier for people who speak multiple languages ​​to find and explore information. Using advanced ML-based translation models and cross-language search technology, Google can now serve high-quality, relevant content in the local language, with English results.

We have already started rolling out this feature in Hindi and plan to expand to other Indian languages ​​next year, including Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali.

When it comes to speech, Google is also looking to address India’s dynamic language needs. We launched a new speech recognition model that can more effectively understand people who speak Hinglish. It uses a new neural network-inspired speech recognition model that takes into account an individual’s accent, ambient sounds, context and speaking style.

AI to provide language support

Speaking at the 2nd Annual Inc42s Makers Summit in April 2022, Rajesh Ramdas, Head of Customer Engineering (Digital Native) at Google Cloud, said 95% of online video consumption is in their native language. and said 560 million Indians are local language users.

To boost native languages, Google announced Project Vaani. This is a joint initiative with the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore to collect and transcribe open source audio data from all 773 districts of India and make it available in the future through his Bhashini project for the Government of India. It is intended to be Its purpose is to capture Indian dialects to build better AI language models.

AI to protect payments and reduce social bias

At Google for India 2022, Google Pay announced enhanced security features for users who pay digitally. This includes multi-layered intelligent alerts that warn users when fraud detection systems detect suspicious activity.

We also announced the launch of Bindi, a project to assess and mitigate fairness issues in public natural language processing models. The idea is to build AI model understanding along three dimensions: social context such as family structure and education, and technological gaps such as access and sociocultural and normative.

Google Cloud Customer Engineering Lead at Inc42 and Google Clouds Roundtable in September 2022, when he spoke about how startups are leveraging AI and ML to work faster, better and smarter. Kirthi Ganapathy said, “Google is already working with Indian regulators such as SEBI. IRDAI and RBI will help draft security and compliance measures for using AI-ML.

Indian AI Initiatives and Future Prospects

NITI Aayog, a government think tank, has released a national strategy on AI in early 2021. This vision document was intended to highlight the potential of AI to solve social problems in many areas. The initiative was envisioned to capitalize on the increasing adoption of AI in India and the growing number of AI and deep tech startups.

According to Inc42’s The State of Indian Startup Ecosystem Report 2022, with over 362 funded deep tech startups and nearly 1,000 active investors, AI and ML represent a $7.8 billion market opportunity in India. increase.

It is the next technology frontier being touted as an interesting investment category, especially as the Indian government pushes the adoption of AI & ML, Big Data, IoT, Robotics, Blockchain, etc.

Some of the key government initiatives in the AI ​​space in 2022 are listed below.

In addition, India also plays a key role in determining the legal framework for technology companies. Emphasizing the scale at which technology is evolving and impacting people’s lives around the world, Pichai said technology requires responsible regulation.

I think this is an important stage and we are constructively involved. I think India has a leadership role to play here. In addition to protecting people and ensuring legal framework certainty, it is important to ensure that companies are creating an innovative framework in which they can innovate. We hope that India will become a large export economy and benefit from an open and connected internet.

