5 trends shaping experience marketing in 2022





We also asked the judges of the 2022 show for their thoughts on innovative trends for this year’s attendees and experience spaces. Here’s what they had to say…

1. Get technology right in the real world and online

Susan Liu Jones, Head of Experience Production, BBH London: My favorite category was event technology. Because this is closer to my heart and technology. Over the years, my role at BBH has expanded from delivering purely digital projects to larger experiential work. It was great to see a number of submissions that harnessed technology to enhance their ideas, rather than using it as an innovation goal.

The pieces I loved the most connected remote and live audiences, enjoying the same event and pushing the boundaries of the brand experience landscape. In a hybrid post-Covid world, this is the way to go.

While not required, I was pleasantly surprised and encouraged by the inclusion of sustainability considerations in many of the entries, incorporating elements that persist beyond the lifetime of the activation.

2. Expect the unexpected

Tim Baggott, Executive Creative Director, Amplify Australia: The most enthusiastic creations weren’t necessarily the biggest and most ambitious ones, but the ones that offered unexpected new guest experiences.

Also, the Sponsorship Activation/Events category showcased a wide variety of approaches. By showing up in unexpected places, leveraging smart cultural crossovers, and turning small, functional event moments into memorable brand experiences, both brands and agencies are transforming formality. I feel passionate about extracting more value from these opportunities by breaking them.

But this year, some saw some amazing examples of event technology. A clean and perfectly executed experience that belies the complexity of the technical solutions behind it. Resisting the temptation to show off what’s behind the curtain creates a magical and memorable experience for your audience.

3. Losing touch with the live experience

Victoria Buchanan, Executive Creative Director, Tribal Worldwide London: Buoyed by Covid lockdowns, many brands and companies are working hard to bring people together with virtual experiences at this year’s awards. Standout brands demonstrated a strategic mix of the right technologies, such as live video and camera setups, to make sure they designed experiences specifically for their target audience.

Many entries created experiences with lots of pre-recorded video content. For me, these experiences lacked a sense of event, just jumping from video to video. The live aspect is lost and the real onstage atmosphere is missing. I want to see real human beings, the real mistakes and the words they stumbled upon to feel human, honest and alive. Please reduce the recorded video.

4. Rethink, Rethink, Experiment

Judy Lee, Head of Global Brand Experiences and Programs at Pinterest: Those words were repeated in this year’s entry. There was no business as usual in the experiential industry. It’s been a very stressful year, with the new Covid-19 pandemic, problems with his supply chain, and the collapse of the travel industry, but the jobs that stood out had a few things in common.

Works with great stories to tell, whether serving brands or their audiences, stood out as clear and engaging. Optimism and inspiration also stood out. After a period of more somber creativity, we started seeing more of it, and found that it was what the world needed right now.

And not just the industry, but our customers are going through a tough time. A strategy that puts the audience’s needs first was important. Technology is not the solution, but the enabler of storytelling and engagement. Experimenting with new technology and space is what keeps the industry dynamic, but it was important to make sure there was a clear rationale behind using it. plug.

Whatever you do, don’t call this new class of digital experience a webinar.

5. Real Life Evolution

Varghese Chacko, Founding Partner and President, NYC Nightlife United: The industry thrives on innovative media. During the pandemic, we evolved one venue we couldn’t visit: IRL. It has always been not just the latest trivia that has been successful, but also the relevant fusion of existing technologies. Live streams/video chats have been around for over a decade, but they are the foundation for many of our recent efforts.

Candidates’ work reflects the challenges companies face. The main theme was interactivity, where two-way communication is the benchmark. The inclusion was a welcome change given the wide range of audience demos. In-person, virtual, and hybrid use cases are expanding into interesting areas. Audiences become more intentional with their in-person time, and brands become more discerning.

