Israeli space tech prepares for launch





When Israel’s Beresheet lunar lander crashed into the moon in April 2019, Israel’s nascent space technology industry did not mourn.

After all, tiny Israel was one of only four countries to get a rover that far, and plans were quickly made to launch Beresheet 2 with both the lander and orbiter in 2024.

Israel’s optimism about what would be perceived as a career-loss catastrophe in more risk-averse nations is not specific to space technology, but 2023 will see Israeli innovation truly reach the stratospheric heights. This is a big reason why we are reaching the age of maturity.

It will invest 600 million NIS (about $180 million) in the private space industry over the next five years to help it compete in a global space economy estimated by Start-Up Nation Central at $400 billion. It will be supported in part by the Israeli government’s commitment to .

The funding being pursued by the Israel Space Agency has very ambitious goals.

Quadruple the number of employees in space technology companies from 2,500 to 10,000. From $1 billion to $1.25 billion he will increase total spending on space technology projects. He increases the number of space-related academic researchers from 120 to 160. From 200 high school students interested in space-related fields, he increases the number to 4,000.space technology incubator

Of course, governments cannot do it all alone. That is why recent years have seen the emergence of private investors and incubators dedicated to advancing space technology.

One of them, Earth & Beyond, won a government bid to set up the first Israeli incubator focused on space technology startups, working with Israeli satellite communications company Spacecom.

Incubator Director Ofer Asif, Senior Vice President of Spacecom, said we want to be part of a new space revolution.

Our vision is for hundreds of NewSpace startups to employ 20,000 people by 2030. Groups like ours will continue to invest billions of dollars in these ventures.

Starburst Aerospaces Astra is another space technology incubator with operations in Israel, as well as Los Angeles, Paris, and Singapore.

Israel runs a 13-week bootcamp and a year-long accelerator program. Her Noemie Alliel, managing her director of Israel, says among the categories Starburst will invest in are regional mobility, including launchers, supersonic and hybrid her flights. on-orbit infrastructure; and enabling technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cybersecurity.

History of Israeli Space Technology

Israel’s space technology industry was put on the map in 1988 with the launch of Ofek 1, the country’s first communications satellite. (Ofek 16 launched in his 2020.)

It’s not a trivial achievement.

Only a few other countries can launch satellites, including the US, Russia, Japan, France, UK, Ukraine, India, China, North Korea, South Korea, and New Zealand.

Moreover, Israel is the only country to launch satellites in the opposite direction, Hira Haddad Chmelnik, secretary general of the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (MOST) told ISRAEL21c.

All over the world satellites are launched from west to east. But I can’t launch east because of my neighbor, so I launch in the opposite direction which loses energy. When the energy is low, the satellite should be small.

SATLLA-1 nanosatellite at Ariel University.Photo credit: Ariel University

The Start-Up Nation Central Consulting Group includes approximately 50 companies and academic institutions active in the Israeli space technology industry. What they have in common is doing more with less.

Starburst graphics courtesy

Necessity is the mother of invention, Ariel told ISRAEL21c. we don’t have a lot of cash Beresheet cost about a tenth of the cost of the cheapest landers in other countries. A similar technology could be developed at a fraction of the cost.

Israel has long outperformed its population weight when it comes to space engagement.

Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon has died in a failed reentry of the Space Shuttle Columbia. Photo courtesy of NASA

Two Israeli astronauts went into orbit. and Eytan Stibbe, a former Israeli Air Force pilot and businessman who paid to become a space tourist on the International Space Station in 2022.

Click here for a timeline of Israel’s space milestones.

Space is no longer the exclusive domain of great powers and organizations, and is no longer just a place for science and research, adds Uli Oron, Director General of the Israel Space Agency. The space is currently open.

down to earth

Space technology today is not limited to space travel fantasies inspired by Pie in the Sky, Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos.

Noemie Ariel, Israeli President of Starburst Space Incubator.Photo credit: Starburst

The same technology could be used on Earth to produce iron in a much greener and cheaper way than current processes, Starbursts Alliel told ISRAEL21c. I want to support such companies. You don’t have to wait to colonize Mars to get a return on your investment.

Einat Berkovitch, co-founder of TYPE5, an Israeli venture capital firm focused on investing in space, says we want to create a sustainable space economy for life both on Earth and beyond. increase. She spoke at the Israel Space Technology Summit in Tel Aviv earlier this year.

Other areas in space technology where Israel is advancing include space robotics, drug development in zero gravity and the development of quantum computing platforms in space.

SpaceIL’s Beresheet 2 spacecraft will carry a mini-greenhouse with a variety of seeds and plants to grow on the lunar surface. The only crop ever grown is a single Chinese cotton seed that sprouted in 2019.

Jacob Blaustein for Desert Studies at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Beersheba, was investigating whether a lunar base or a Martian colony could become a reality and he knew how to grow plants there. Professor Simon Barak of the Institute explains. We are developing greenhouses in cooperation with universities in Australia and South Africa.

Downstream applications of space technology can make a real difference back on Earth.

Observation satellites, for example, help researchers understand where pollution in the ocean is, explains Haddad Chmelnik. Or you can use photos from space to analyze where lithium is in the world. (Lithium is a key component of most electric vehicle and cell phone batteries. Lithium is becoming increasingly scarce and expensive.)

Climate change is also on the agenda of Haddad Cimmernik.

You can’t find all the solutions here on earth, she says. As a result, the universe becomes very interesting. We can see what is happening on Earth from the outside. For example, you can measure the temperature of water.

And, of course, the best way to covertly monitor what rogue states like Iran and North Korea are trying to cover up in their military plans is from space.

Financial services multinational Citigroup estimates that $100 billion will be invested in such downstream applications by 2040.

How Beresheet Inspires

The Beresheet lander and subsequent crash did not arouse interest in Israeli space technology, but it may have been the country’s most high-profile endeavor.

Israel’s lunar rover Beresheet sent a selfie very close to the lunar surface before losing communication with the control room. Photo credit: SpaceIL/IAI

Beresheet started as a response to Google Lunar XPrize. He promised a grand prize of $20 million to the team that was the first to reach the moon and send back high-definition images and video.

The XPrize deadline expired before either team launched in 2018, so no prizes were claimed. SpaceIL, who built his Beresheet with Israel Aerospace Industries and the Israel Space Agency, awarded him the $1 million Moonshot Award from the XPrize Foundation in recognition of touching the moon even though it was in pieces. did.

But the SpaceILs founders didn’t get into it just for the money.

Founded in 2011 by Yariv Bash, Kfir Damari and Yehonatan Weintraub, SpaceIL has always aimed to inspire through action, with the goal of inspiring young Israelis interested in pursuing a career in space. It was to get

A child watches a partial solar eclipse at the Givatayim Planetary Observatory in Israel on October 25, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

In line with this policy, the Israel Space Agency and MOST launched the TEVEL program about four years ago, asking Jewish and Arab high school students to build, test, launch nanosatellites into space, and use them to collect data. and gave them the opportunity to experiment.

Another goal of organizations such as SpaceIL and WiSpace (Women in Space) is to bring more women into the male-dominated space technology field.

adjustment space

Doing business outside the Earth’s atmosphere can be difficult due to the growing problem of space junk. This is another area where Israel can play an important role.

Satellites remain in space even after the end of their life. As a result, it becomes difficult to find safe paths around catastrophic collisions.

Regulation of space traffic is therefore a top priority.

Neta Parkovitz, founder of space law, regulation and policy consulting group NewSpace Firm, explains that there are five outer space treaties, UN resolutions and guidelines, all aimed at regulating space activities. Peaceful use of outer space.

But the current treaty is between space powers, not commercial companies like Elon Musks SpaceX and Richard Branson Virgin Galactic, Palkovitz said.

States can take space disputes to the International Court of Justice, but commercial entities are not standing there, Perkovitz points out. Therefore, if a dispute over space activities arises today, there is no concrete place to resolve it without involving the state.

Abu Dhabi Space Controversy

On December 5, Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivered a keynote speech at the Abu Dhabi Space Debate in the United Arab Emirates.

The conference brought together national and industry leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the global space economy.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses the Abu Dhabi Space Debate in December 2022. Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO

Herzog believes that the greatest potential for space exploration lies not only in discoveries on distant planets, but also in rediscovering the potential for cooperation on the blue planet we call home. Told.

Herzog said Israel is working closely with its counterparts in NASA, the European Space Agency, France, Italy, Germany, Japan, Brazil and other countries. Our evolving space partnership with the United Arab Emirates is making its mark on our history by boldly leading our region towards new frontiers in space.

One example he gave is the Venusian satellite, a joint Israeli-French project that now provides data for joint Israeli-Emirati research.

Venus satellites orbit the Earth, transmitting multispectral imagery closely monitoring vegetation in forests, farmlands and nature reserves. In its first joint venture, the Israeli and UAE space agencies are now funding joint analysis of this data by Israeli and UAE scientists. This will help us better understand the global environment and collaborate on new solutions to protect the planet’s green lungs.

to infinity and beyond?

So, will 2023 be the year that space technology takes off in Israel?

This is one of my main goals, says Dan Blumberg, chairman of the Israel Space Agency. Perhaps the day will come when Israel will even be invited to join the European Space Agency for further cooperation in the future.

We definitely have the potential to be leaders, but more needs to be done well, says Ariel.

Hilla Haddad Chimelnik is feeling more positive.

You have to be very optimistic when it comes to dealing with space, she explains. So yes, next year or two of hers will be critical for Israeli space technology. I hope 2023 will be that year!

Check out the timeline for the month here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.israel21c.org/israeli-space-tech-prepares-for-blastoff/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos