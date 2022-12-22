



Approximately $500 million in federal funding will help launch the process of selecting technology and innovation hubs across the country, with the Buffalo-Niagara region vying to be one of the winners.

The CHIPS Act, which was approved earlier this year, requires the Department of Commerce to establish 20 innovation hubs across the country, outside of existing tech hotbeds such as Silicon Valley and Boston. Congress must approve $10 billion for the program. The amount of money awarded to each city from that funding pool is expected to vary, and the hubs will be geographically dispersed.

The $500 million included in the year-end appropriations bill, which Congress is preparing to vote on, will help create a framework for choosing cities where tech hubs will be located. (The federal government’s program is independent of his M&T Bank tech hub inside the Senecawan Tower.)

Senator Charles Schumer said Buffalo would make a good choice as a hub, citing assets like the University of Buffalo, a regional workforce, and a manufacturing base. Using his influence as leader of the majority, he vowed to make his case to the Department of Commerce.

Schumer said the purpose of the tech hub is to encourage innovation in smaller cities and give them the opportunity to benefit from federal investment.

Speaking on the Senate floor this week, Schumer said the $500 million “secures the first major down payment to build tech hubs across the country.”

Proponents of a bid for Buffalo’s tech hub say the region has factors such as higher education resources that encourage entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as manufacturing capacity to create new products.

The Economic Innovation Group released an analysis of potential technology hub cities this month. The think tank has created a unique index that balances the region’s economic needs and innovation potential. Buffalo is the highest-ranked city in New York State, at his 17th place, five places above Rochester.

Greenville, South Carolina received the highest score on the index.

The Economic Innovation Group said the indicator “provides a good initial sense of where innovation hubs are likely to be productive and useful, advancing the public policy objectives set out in licensing legislation.

“We hope it will provide policymakers and stakeholders with useful tools to navigate the legislative intent to optimize the power of these upcoming federal investments.

