Recruiting tech workers for NYC public jobs New York Daily News





The most influential leaders in technology and government know that breakthroughs in progress and innovation are often preceded by setbacks. Some of the world’s most successful companies were launched during the 2001 dot-com recession and the Great Recession. In 2020, groundbreaking public-private partnerships were created almost overnight in response to the pandemic.

Of course, recent tech sector layoffs aren’t on the same scale as other moments of global upheaval, but the same formula applies. So New York state government officials are doing everything they can to attract newly unemployed engineers and computer science graduates to the public sector and solve some of the most pressing challenges facing the city. You need to do.

Urban services demand innovation. For example, some 2,600 much-needed apartments reserved for the mentally ill and homeless remain vacant despite high demand. why? One of the factors is that the city’s social services agencies manually process housing applications, unnecessarily slowing down emergency operations and leaving thousands of people sleeping on the streets each night to find apartments. is empty.

An online system that streamlines housing applications could greatly improve efficiency and transform the lives of those in need. Whether it’s a platform like this, building an online immunization booking app, or building a digital application system for public schools that won’t be overwhelmed by mass usage, government tech tools are essential and the public are increasingly in demand by people in Tech workers, especially engineers, are problem solvers, and governments need more talent to build the digital systems needed to meet these challenges.

Implementing technology in government is not as simple as building an app. It requires a cultural shift and work across teams and agencies. A good engineer alone cannot do it. However, the current administration at City Hall has made it clear that breaking down these silos and making government work for its citizens is a priority, and it needs more than this to capitalize on the market opportunities at hand. There is no time.

San Francisco has moved quickly to partner with recruitment agencies, launch a new careers website and roll out a red carpet for laid-off tech workers. and hopes to use layoffs to fill 1,000 positions covering everything from software development to cybersecurity.

New York competes with governments across the country to attract tech workers, so traditional narratives about municipal jobs (secure jobs, good benefits, pensions) don’t resonate. Employees in the tech sector must market the potential impact of their work. In New York, technologyhe has no shortage of challenges for workers to tackle. Millions of people benefit from their labor. Needless to say, working in New York City government provides exposure to some of the brightest minds in policy, communications, and more.

Another advantage comes from the mayor himself. Mayors can use their technical background to market a career in government. Mayor Adams learned early programming languages ​​as a college student, and he helped develop CompStat, an innovative crime statistics system for the NYPD. It is rare to find leaders who directly understand the power of innovation in government, and our cities need to capitalize on this.

But it will require more than a strong mission to lead engineers to success. Governments act faster, including rapidly recruiting and promoting high performers and providing legitimate opportunities for technical staff to adopt innovative ideas and implement them without being bogged down by bureaucracy. is needed.

The NYC Office of Technology & Innovation released its strategic plan in October. This includes some bold projects that will undoubtedly improve the lives of New Yorkers. Many of these target disadvantaged communities and communities of color. But these goals and projects will only come to fruition if the technicians needed to get the job done see City Hall as an attractive workplace.

Additionally, New York’s tech workforce is more than twice as diverse as the Silicon Valley workforce. So there’s an opportunity here to hire tech workers who understand and even experience the problems facing communities of color and are in good health. – We are in a position to provide effective solutions.

The mayor says he wants to build a real-time governance system to tackle government inefficiencies and streamline service delivery. He needs the right technical team to make that happen, and there’s no better chance to build that team than now.

Rauh is Executive Director of the 5BORO Institute. Samuels is the founder of Tech: NYC, a technology investor and entrepreneur.

