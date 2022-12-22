The new chabot is code red for Google’s search business





Over the past 30 years, a handful of products such as Netscapes web browser, Google’s search engine, and Apple’s iPhone have truly upended the technology industry, making what was before them look like limp dinosaurs.

Three weeks ago, an chatbot called ChatGPT claimed to be the industry’s next big disruptor. You can provide information in clear, simple sentences rather than just a list of Internet links. You can explain concepts in a way that people can easily understand. You can even generate ideas from scratch, such as business strategies, Christmas gift suggestions, blog topics, and vacation plans.

ChatGPT still has a lot of room for improvement, but with its release Google management declared it code red. For Google, this was like turning on the fire alarm. Some fear that the time is approaching for Silicon Valley’s giants to fear the arrival of a mega-technical change that could upend their business.

For over 20 years, the Google search engine has served as the world’s primary gateway to the Internet. But Google could face its first serious threat to its main search business as a new breed of chatbot technology is poised to reinvent or replace traditional search engines. One of his Google executives explained that the initiative will determine the future of Google.

ChatGPT was released by an active research organization called OpenAI. Google is one of many other companies, labs and researchers who have helped build this technology. But experts say the tech giants may have a hard time competing with the new smaller companies developing these chatbots, as technology can wreak havoc on businesses. thinking about.

Google has spent several years developing chatbots and, like other big tech companies, has aggressively pursued artificial intelligence technology. Google has already built a chatbot to rival ChatGPT. In fact, the core technology of the OpenAI chatbot was developed by researchers at Google.

Google’s chatbot, called LaMDA (Language Model for Conversational Applications), got a lot of attention over the summer. Google engineer Blake Lemoine claimed it was sentient. This wasn’t true, but the technology did show how much chatbot technology had improved in recent months.

However, Google may be reluctant to introduce this new technology as an alternative to online search. Because he is not suitable for delivering digital advertising, which accounted for more than 80% of the company’s revenue last year. No company is invincible. Margaret O’Mara, a professor of Silicon Valley history at the University of Washington, said everything is fragile. A market-defining he’s exceptionally successful at one thing, it’s hard for a company to do it a second time at an entirely different thing.

These new chatbots are skilled at analyzing vast amounts of data posted on the Internet, so they have a way of blending fiction with fact. They provide information that can be biased against women and people of color.

They can generate toxic language, including hate speech. All of which could turn people against Google and damage the corporate brand Google has spent decades building. As OpenAI has shown, new companies can trade frustration for opportunities.

Even if Google perfects its chatbot, it still has another problem to tackle. Will this technology cannibalize the company’s lucrative search ads? If the chatbot is responding to queries with harsh sentences, users have less reason to click on ad links.

Google has a business model problem, said Amr Awadallah, who worked at Yahoo and Google. If Google provided the perfect answer for each query, they wouldn’t click on your ad.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who is participating in a series of meetings to define Google’s AI strategy, has upended the work of many groups within the company to respond to the threat posed by ChatGPT. The New York Times.Employees are also tasked with building AI products that can create artwork and other images, such as OpenAI’s DALL-E technology, which is used by more than 3 million people. The event, hosted by Google in May, reassigned teams within Google’s research, trust and safety, and other divisions to help develop and release new AI prototypes and products.

Industry experts believe that as technology advances, Google will have to overhaul its search engine and decide whether to make full-fledged chatbots the face of its flagship service.

Google, like ChatGPT and similar systems, is reluctant to share its technology widely because it can generate false, toxic and biased information. LaMDA is available to a limited number of people through an app, AI Test Kitchen.

Google sees this as a battle to deploy advanced AI without harming users or society, according to a memo seen by The New York Times. At a recent conference, managers acknowledged that small businesses were less concerned about releasing these tools, but said if Google didn’t join the fray, the industry could go on without it. .

Other companies have similar problems. Five years ago Microsoft released a chatbot called Tay. This chatbot spouted racist, xenophobic, and other foul language and was forced to be instantly removed from the internet, never to return. In recent weeks, Meta has removed new chatbots for many of the same reasons.

Executives said in a recorded meeting that Google intends to release technology that will promote its chatbots as a cloud computing service for external companies, potentially incorporating the technology into simple customer support tasks. said. We will maintain the reliability and safety standards of our official products, but we will also release prototypes that do not meet those standards.

We may limit those prototypes to 500,000 users and warn that the technology may generate false or offensive statements. Since its release in late November, ChatGPT, capable of producing similar toxic substances, has been used by over one million of his users.

Cool demo of a conversation system that allows people to interact for several rounds, was that amazing? It’s a good step, but it’s not really going to change society, says Zoubin Ghahramani, who oversees AI Lab’s Google Brain. said in an interview with The Times last month before ChatGPT was released. It is not something that can be used safely on a daily basis.

Google is already working to power its search engine with the same technology that powers chatbots like LaMDA and ChatGPT. Large language model technology is more than just a way for machines to have conversations.

Today, this technology helps the Google search engine highlight results intended to directly answer the question asked by the user. In the past, did estheticians often work standing up? I couldn’t figure out what you were asking for by typing into Google. Now, Google does it right with a short blurb that describes the physical demands of life in the skincare industry.

Many experts believe that Google will continue with this approach, making incremental improvements rather than overhauling the search engine. Google search is fairly conservative, says Margaret Mitchell, her AI researcher at Microsoft and Google where she helped launch the Ethical AI team and is now at research lab Hugging Face. says. Avoid ruining a working system.

Other companies, including search engines Vectara and Neeva, are working in similar ways to enhance their search technology. But as OpenAI and other companies improve chatbots to address the issues of toxicity and bias, they could become a viable alternative to today’s search engines. Whoever gets there first may be the winner.

Sridhar Ramaswamy, who previously oversaw Google’s advertising, including search ads, and now runs Neeva, said he was disappointed by how difficult it was to get rid of Google’s iron grip last year. . But technology moments like this create even more competitive opportunities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/google-code-red-chatbot-8338029/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos