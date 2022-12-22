Microsoft bets on nice guy strategy, closes Activision mega deal





Earlier this month, Microsoft President Brad Smith met with Federal Trade Commission Chairman Lina Khan to seek regulatory approval for Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard.

Mr. Smith’s ploy, which included proposing making Activision’s blockbuster game Call of Duty widely available, to satisfy competitive concerns fell through. The day after the meeting, Mr. Khan’s agency filed a lawsuit to block the blockbuster deal.

But in an interview this week, Smith was optimistic. She didn’t accept my offer, but she smiled at least a little when I said I’d give her peace, he said of Ms Khan. Whenever we can, there is always a small hope that we can sit together in the future.

Smith’s settlement comments reflect how Microsoft intends to approach the next phase of its deal with Activision. Far from giving up on the acquisition, the company is betting that the nice guy strategy may still work, he said.

In one plan, Microsoft hopes to convince European regulators, said a person familiar with the approach. If the Activision deal is approved in Europe, U.S. officials could be forced to proceed with the acquisition or reach a settlement that would allow the case to be heard in faster and more favorable courts. Yes, the official said.

Microsoft plans to file a response to the FTC lawsuit on Thursday, a company official said. In response, the company plans to claim the deal will give gamers more choice at a lower price, they said.

The FTC says it should stop trading because it could hurt consumers. Microsoft, which makes the Xbox console, says Call of Duty and other popular Activision titles could be used to attract gamers from rivals, especially Sony, which makes the PlayStation console.

Microsoft’s seemingly conciliatory approach has been part of a near-total cultural shift by Microsoft since the 1990s, when it was known as the Evil Empire due to its powerful tactics to keep competitors out. . But under Satya Nadella, who took over as chief executive in 2014, and Smith, who is also Microsoft’s chief attorney, the company has stepped back in recent years to show it has grown.

Going forward with Activision isn’t just about Microsoft. The FTC lawsuit marks a new era of government scrutiny of big tech companies. Mr. Khan is alleging aggressive discreditation in the lawsuit, which legal experts say may be difficult to win. If Microsoft can’t approve the deal, it’s unlikely other tech giants will make mega deals.

Sid Parakh, portfolio manager at Becker Capital, which invests in Microsoft, said they will fight it. Beyond this deal, it’s a little more. Also a statement to the FTC

He added that Microsoft has more than $100 billion in spending, so it doesn’t want to back down now and end all acquisitions.

The Activision acquisition should be completed by mid-July. Otherwise, Microsoft will have to pay his $3 billion split costs. Many hurdles remain, including approval by other global regulators, particularly the UK and the European Union. If Microsoft can reach a formal settlement with them, the FTC will be at a critical juncture.

The FTC sued Microsoft in administrative court, but Microsoft has no power to stop the contract from being executed while the lawsuit is pending. If other regulators approve the transaction, the FTC will have to decide whether to file an injunction to stop the acquisition in federal court. The injunction could proceed quickly and could result in a quick legal victory for Microsoft.

In a statement Wednesday, Activision Chief Executive Bobby Kotick said there was “no sensible good reason” to prevent our deal from being closed.

The FTC declined to comment on Microsoft’s strategy or the conversation between Smith and Khan. Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said he is always happy to consider proposals from companies seeking to resolve antitrust issues.

Microsoft is trying to strike a balance between appearing open to settlement on the one hand and preparing to drop the FTC lawsuit in court on the other. After hiring Beth Wilkinson, who prosecuted the 1995 Oklahoma City bombings, he became one of America’s leading corporate litigators to argue on behalf of the FTC’s internal courts.

Smith said he was optimistic that Microsoft could avoid a nasty trial in this case, given its past antitrust enforcement experience.

In the 1990s, the company was known for its scorched-earth business tactics of bundling software products together to beat the competition. In 1992, when regulators investigated the company, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates dismissed the investigation, stating, “The worst thing that could happen is that you fall down the stairs of the FTC, hit your head, and kill yourself.” is.

Two years later, Microsoft agreed to a federal government agreement that allowed PC makers to install programs from other companies more freely. After an antitrust trial in 1998, it avoided dissolution and finally settled with the George W. Bush administration in 2001.

Margaret O’Mara, a professor at the University of Washington who studies the history of tech companies, said the lawsuit forced Microsoft to grow, especially in its relationships with regulators and institutions outside the tech industry. rice field.

In 2001, Mr. Smith stepped into an interview to become Microsoft’s top attorney and delivered the following message. he got a job Over the next few years, he reached legal settlements over competition concerns with governments and other industry players around the world.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Negotiations between the company and Sun Microsystems, the server company that created the popular Java programming language, fell apart and it took him a year to get back on track. In 2004, Steve Ballmer, then-CEO of Microsoft, was on a flight to Brussels to announce a deal with the European Commission. That’s when Smith received news that the European Commission would sue Microsoft for preinstalling applications on his Windows. operating system. It took five years to get the deal done.

Since Nadella took office, Microsoft has taken a more open stance. His first purchase was the studio behind his Minecraft, a game where children learn and interact in vast virtual worlds. He also spent his $7.5 billion to buy his GitHub, his platform of software that supports open source code.

Microsoft is now the world’s second most valuable public company, driven primarily by its powerful cloud computing services. Enterprise businesses at the center of growth generally don’t get as much government attention as social media and other consumer ventures.

Globally, Smith has presented Microsoft as a friendly giant willing to work with skeptical lawmakers. He has proposed centrist rules on controversial issues such as app stores, and has championed bipartisan interests such as broadband expansion.

Mr. Smith maintains strong relationships in Washington. A bundler in President Biden’s campaign, he attended the official White House dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron days before the FTC sued to block the Activision deal.

After the deal was announced in January, Microsoft went to great lengths to allay regulators’ concerns. Smith and Nadella traveled to Washington in February to tout the benefits of the deal. The company has also settled with the agitated union, who has reached out to the FTC for a deal. It also promised Sony to keep Call of Duty on the PlayStation for years and signed a deal to play the game on the Nintendo Switch.

According to Smith, things moved quickly in the last few weeks before Microsoft was sued. When FTC staff met with Microsoft’s team, it became clear that the FTC had serious concerns, he said.

Our team asked if we could discuss a settlement proposal. And the staff said “not with us”. Subsequent discussions with executives in the agency’s antitrust division were fruitless, he added.

On December 6th, Microsoft drafted a formal settlement offer for distributors. Smith declined to say exactly what was going on, but noted concerns that Microsoft might yank the title from rival consoles, saying that all issues with Call of Duty have been addressed. Stated. Mr Smith said the next day he spoke virtually for an hour with his four commissioners from each agency.

The next day, the FTC Commissioner decided 3 to 1 to sue.

However, Smith said he doesn’t view the situation as an us versus them situation.

I always start by asking myself: He said. All I know is that January brings in the new year.

Kellen Browning contributed to the report.

