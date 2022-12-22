Google executives issue code red on impact of ChatGPT on search engine business





Google executives have reportedly issued a code red to the company’s search engine business amid the release of an chatbot, ChatGPT, created by artificial intelligence lab OpenAI.

Since its release, AI chatbots have the potential to revolutionize several industries, replacing tools such as Google’s search engine with the ability to understand and generate human-like responses to various queries. There is widespread speculation that there is

AI experts say the bot still has room for improvement, but Google executives declared it code red after its release, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Google chief Sundar Pichai has reportedly directed several groups at Google to refocus efforts to address the threat posed by ChatGPT to Google’s search engine business.

Google is one of many companies that have helped build chatbots, but the search giant seems concerned about the potential of some small businesses to leverage AI technology.

Unlike traditional search engines that use keyword matching to share results, ChatGPT uses advanced algorithms and AI to understand user queries and the intent behind them.

The interactive format will allow ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit mistakes, challenge false assumptions, and deny inappropriate requests, OpenAI said in a blog post.

However, chatbots still have some limitations, such as being unable to browse the internet or access external information.

Training data to provide answers includes books, articles and websites through 2021.

AI chatbots sometimes provide answers that are not factual, but platform developers admit that their answers are often overly verbose when responding to requests, which makes them seem plausible. will be broken.

The system even confidently answers some questions that could be very wrong. Some users have found

I know there are many restrictions left. We plan to have regular model updates to improve areas like this…as previous deployments have informed us of this, we will take lessons from this release into the deployment of more capable systems. We are excited, OpenAI said in a blog post.

But with more than 80% of Google’s revenue last year coming from digital advertising, the company may be reluctant to roll out its own free chatbot LaMDA (Language Model for Conversational Applications) as a ChatGPT competitor. Hmm.

We want to bring these things into the real product and into something that makes the language model more prominent and not under the covers we’ve been using. But according to CNBC, his head of AI at Google, Jeff Dean, said last week that it’s very important to get this right.

