A|I: AI Times OpenAI Projects $1 Billion Revenue Over Two Years





Additionally, Cohere has hired YouTube CFO as its president.

Successful use of AI in government means doubling human and democratic values ​​(BETAKIT)

In recent years, the idea that technology can create a better world has attracted more and more skepticism. Governments cannot deploy simple apps. Big tech companies can’t seem to be trusted. The oversight necessary for citizens to trust governments to adopt AI is still a work in progress.

AI and analytics platform Dataiku raises $200 million at lower valuation (TECHCRUNCH)

Dataiku plans to close its Series F at $275 million, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. His $200 million from Wellington brings the New York-based startup’s total funding to around $600 million.

AltaML, Waabi and TrojAI included in Vector Institute’s 20 Canadian AI Startups to Watch in 2023 (BETAKIT)

This week, Vector released its first report highlighting 20 Canadian AI startups. The roster was compiled after analyzing his 150+ companies in the space that have achieved major milestones in 2021 and 2022. This includes funding rounds and won projects.

Fast-Growing AI Startup Cohere Appoints YouTube CFO Martin Kon as President (THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

At just 3 years old, Cohere hopes to become a centerpiece of Toronto’s renowned AI community and pose a formidable challenge to OpenAI around the world. In Wednesday’s press release, the company framed the hiring of Kong as an important step in that direction, with “extensive experience in delivering innovative products to the market, optimizing existing products and generating new revenue streams.” said to have

Layoffs continue at Canadian tech companies as 2023 looks bleak (BETAKIT)

BetaKit learned that more than 10 Canadian tech companies laid off workers recently, adding to the growing list of companies that will cut their workforce in 2022.

Exclusive: ChatGPT owner OpenAI forecasts $1 billion in revenue by 2024 (Reuters)

The company expects to make $200 million next year and $1 billion in revenue by 2024, according to three sources briefed on OpenAI’s recent pitch to investors.

The prediction, first reported by Reuters, shows some in Silicon Valley expecting the underlying tech to go far beyond flashy and sometimes flawed public demos.

Inovobot holds initial closing of targeted $40 million fund to invest in “Deep Tech for Good” (BETAKIT).

The Montreal-based company is targeting a total fund size of $40 million (all figures in CAD) for its first fund, Inovobot Resonance Ventures, since the company was founded in 2018. .

Google executives warn company’s reputation could be damaged if AI chat tech moves too fast (CNBC)

At a recent all-hands meeting, employees expressed concerns about the company’s competitiveness in AI given the sudden popularity of ChatGPT, launched by Microsoft-backed San Francisco-based startup OpenAI.

“Is this a missed opportunity for Google, given that we’ve been using Lambda for a while?” Read the one top-rated question from last week’s conference.

Ferme d’Hiver raises C$46 million to replace 10% of Canadian strawberry imports (BETAKIT)

Founded in 2018, Ferme d’Hiver combines precision agriculture with engineering systems and artificial intelligence to design, deploy and operate controlled climate agriculture solutions.

Zappi Raises $170M for AI-Based Market Research Platform (TECHCRUNCH)

The majority of the investment came from Sumeru Equity Partners, whose co-investors are private. Zappi also declined to comment on its valuation in this round.

Golden Ventures’ Matt Golden Advises Startups Funding in a Falling Market (BETAKIT)

Investors who have recently raised large sums of money in the last two years still have to pay their capital. What changes are important variables for investors, according to Matt Golden, who is the founder and managing partner of Golden Ventures.

GM unit’s self-driving taxis are subject to US safety study (THE NEW YORK TIMES)

In a document posted on its website, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it had received reports that a self-driving taxi operated by GM’s cruise division was stuck on the road and obstructing other vehicles. . The agency also said GM had reported three incidents where a cruise car suddenly slowed and was hit from behind.

Does scaling your startup feel like a constant mess? Here’s what to do. (beta kit)

Startup leaders are accustomed to the mantra of “move fast and break things.” Because this growth-at-all-costs mindset has spawned some of the world’s biggest companies.

are we still there? It’s still an important question about quantum computing (THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

Last month, the University of Waterloo announced the creation of a tiny device that twists and expands a neutron beam into a 10-centimeter-wide donut shape.

Most people rarely bother with the manipulation of subatomic particles, but for those immersed in quantum science, this new device is one of the ultimate goals of the field: full-scale It was another step towards building a versatile quantum computer.

