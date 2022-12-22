Google enables Matter on all Android devices, including Samsung.





In a new blog post, Google announced that Android, Google Home and Google Nest devices are now Matter ready. Devices supported by Matter include Google Home, Google Home Mini, Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub (1st and 2nd gen), Nest Mini, Nest Audio and Nest Wi-Fi Pro.

Devices in the Google Nest and Google Home lineup get Matter support through firmware updates (which are installed automatically), but the company is bringing Matter support to Android smartphones and Android phones with an update to the Google Home app. It seems to be expanding to tablets. platform. The next time you install or update the Google Home app on your Samsung Galaxy phone, tablet, or smartwatch, it will work with your Matter-enabled smart home devices.

Matter is the new smart home connectivity standard

Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard developed by many companies around the world, including Amazon, Apple, Google, and Samsung, and maintained by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). Matter aims to make it easier for people to connect different brands of smart home devices.

Now that Google’s devices support the Matter standard, you can use them to set up or connect Matter-enabled smart home products. Google has also added Matter support to Android’s Fast Pair. Connect Matter-enabled devices to your home network as quickly as pairing earbuds.

Multi-management enhanced with Samsung SmartThings in 2023

A few months ago, Google and Samsung announced the integration of Google Home and SmartThings with Matter’s multi-management capabilities. You can use Samsung SmartThings to control the smart products you set up with Google Home and vice versa.

Well, Google now says it’s working with Samsung to offer enhanced multi-management capabilities in 2023. Additionally, Google will soon add iOS support to the Google Home app. It also said there will be more Matter-enabled smart products in early 2023.

