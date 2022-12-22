How India’s first AI-powered wrapper went viral





Anyone can rap. TRUE. Making it easy and interactive is BotHard, India’s first AI-powered wrapper. He plays the role and has the rhyming sensibility of hip-hop music. Give him a word and he’ll create a rap out of it.

With this unique innovation, MTV India and DDB Mudra have taken pop culture to another level. This was the goal of MTV Hustle 2.0. MTV India has championed youth music in the past with confusing and subversive formats. MTV Hustle 2.0 continues the legacy of being India’s biggest hip-hop talent hunt his platform. The second edition aims to introduce an undiscovered rapper and broaden the appeal of hip-hop’s popularity, and the tremendous talent of these contestants has resonated with his MTV audience on various platforms. Yes, he says Utsav Chaudhuri. Viacom18.

Godwin D’mello, ECD of DDB Mudra Group, didn’t just want to tell people about MTV Hustle to get them excited. I wanted an interactive idea that would allow people to participate and experience the rap scene. Given the recent developments in AI, it was necessary to perform on a scale that was previously impossible or unfeasible.

The core idea was to let people be part of the creative process by asking them to suggest words they could rap on. A play on the word Boht Hard). Giving any word to rap will send a rap on that word.

Drawing nuances and personas from the hip-hop community, BotHard quickly became a talking point among viewers, fans, and followers. Utsav explained that it caught the attention of tech-savvy viewers and fans given its multi-platform presence, including Google Assistant, Alexa, Instagram, and WhatsApp BotHard.

Godwin D’mello (left), ECD at DDB Mudra Group and Utsav Chaudhuri, Head of Marketing for Youth, Music and English Entertainment at Viacom18

LBB> BotHard is the first AI-powered wrapper of its kind. Please share more about the complexities and challenges of creating it, and the innovative technology behind it.

Godwin> BotHard was built by combining many technologies to produce the final output. We started with his GPT3 engine and curated different styles of rap by imitating some famous rappers. So when people say a word or a word, we rap using one of these curated styles to make the rap feel completely different. (Yes, that means two people can send the same word and get completely different outputs.)

The engine then sent the output to a text-to-speech engine on AWS. The resulting vocal track was then automatically stitched in sync with the beat. In parallel, the text was also converted into a lyric video and synchronized with the vocals. The input was also passed to a series of blacklisted words to keep people from creating raps on sensitive topics. Finally, the user had her BotHard wrap the given words.

LBB> What was the story you wanted to tell with this campaign and how does it align with your strategic goals?

Utsav> Given our creative track record, viewers have always appreciated and rewarded our knack for innovation and experimentation across content, media, and platforms. We employ unique content strategies for different platforms. This ensures that your audience is always actively engaged with your content and IP. Innovations like BotHard not only offer tech-savvy consumers new experiences, but they can also be enjoyed in their social circles.

The campaign successfully achieved its strategic goal of bringing hip-hop to the masses. Because the occasional listener of the genre enjoyed our innovations, consumed our content, and continued to champion it.

LBB> How did you expand on the larger challenges of MTV Hustle 2.0?

Utsav> Our youth-focused brands include iconic IPs such as MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla and MTV Hustle that resonate with audiences. Each of our shows has carved out a spot for itself and remains unwavering: his hugely successful second season of MTV Hustle saw him reach 1.5 billion views online during the entire season. I got more views.

BotHard has driven engagement directly on Instagram, but at its core is novelty and relevance, driving conversations across platforms and attracting a much more curious audience. It’s an example of the ever-evolving repertoire of technology-first consumer experiences.

Our audience is at the core of everything we do, so we are constantly measuring and listening to the desires of our digitally savvy audience. These new-age innovations have helped us not only expand to new audiences, but also scale up to new geographies and business possibilities.

The organic traction we have witnessed is unprecedented. Cheers from global icons of the world of sports and entertainment: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shriya Pirgaonkar, Ishan Hatter, Vidya Balan, Zakir Khan, Ayushman Khurana, Chitrangada Singh, Nargis Fakhri and Viraj Gelani rice field. , Tanisha Mukherjee, Varun Sood, Aly Goni Tanmay Bhatt, Abhishek Upmanyu.

While MTV Hustle’s larger agenda of bringing hip-hop to the masses and discovering new talent was clearly accomplished, this season saw our local Kaanphod grow as the YouTube channel organically grew 14x. It gave the Music label a big boost. MTV Hustle 2.0 also appeared in Spotify’s Top 10 Global Album Releases.

How did the LBB> campaign start on different strategic platforms and what were the results?

Utsav> This innovation was picked up by social media influencers and rappers like Shubham Gaur, Anmol Raina, Aanchal Agrawal, Shloka, EPR and Firaag, who interacted with the bot to post stories on their Instagram handles. The initiative has also received endorsements from brands such as Budweiser on Instagram, which is very encouraging.

AI Wrapper received over 200,000 wrap requests from users, of which 100,000 wraps were generated in the first 10 days and received over 13 million views. BotHard gained her 8,000 followers, with an average of 13 messages exchanged per conversation throughout the campaign. Cyphers on the ground took place on college campuses in his four cities across the country, drawing audiences of over 10,000. Overall, the campaign reached his over 22 million users, generated over 135,000 engagements, and earned him over 5,400 mentions online.

LBB> What are the challenges and issues agencies must navigate when it comes to advertising and marketing in the music industry? What are the key trends and consumer behaviors to watch out for?

Godwin> People are very passionate about music, and for many, the music they listen to is part of their identity. This is why the music industry’s content and marketing must be authentic to its subculture and not watered down.

For example, using references and context that only hardcore fans can understand might seem like a missed opportunity in other categories. But in categories like music, it attracts hardcore and even casual fans. We have to balance not becoming too niche and alienating the masses, but also not being so watered down that the people who influence that category don’t feel worth their time.

A sweet spot might be a simple idea that appeals to a wide range of people, but it runs to varying degrees of depth so everyone can find something to connect with.

