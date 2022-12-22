



EIVA NaviEdit 2023 Free Download Latest Version for Windows. It is full offline installer standalone setup of EIVA NaviEdit 2023.

EIVA NaviEdit 2023 Overview

EIVA NaviEdit 2023 is an amazing survey data editing application that can be used to edit marine survey data from a wide range of marine sources. It is the ultimate suite that provides all the essential editing tools for comprehensive survey settings, raw sensor data, and geodetic settings. It has the ability to import a wide range of laser and sonar data, including multi-beam echo sounders and side-scan sonar. It offers a neat and clean interface organized into different panels, toolbars, menus and views. You can also download MicroSurvey STARNET Ultimate 2022 Free Download.

EIVA NaviEdit 2023 is a universal survey tool that provides all the necessary tools that can cover all aspects of marine survey from integrated navigation and data acquisition to post-processing and final charting. The software is also capable of editing survey data from multi-beam and single-beam echo sounders, pipe trackers, sonar scans as well as all survey related sensors. It also includes an advanced JobPlanner that can manage the import, interpretation, and export of survey data. JobPlanner allows all editing actions to be applied to one or more groups of survey data. It also allows you to change the overall survey parameters to correct erroneous data during import and interpretation. The software supports all popular SQL server types such as SQL Server 2008, SQL Server 2008 R2, SQL Server 2012, SQL Server 2014, SQL Server 2016, SQL Server 2017, and SQL Server 2019. You can also download 3Dsurvey 2021 Free Download.

Features of EIVA NaviEdit 2023

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after EIVA NaviEdit 2023 free download

EIVA NaviEdit 2023 Technical Setup Details

Before you start EIVA NaviEdit 2023 Free Download make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Full Software Name: EIVA NaviEdit 2023 Setup File Name: EIVA_NaviEdit_8.71.rar Setup Size: 474MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Mechanical Compatibility: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest Version Added On: December 22, 2022 Developers: EIVA NaviEdit

System Requirements for EIVA NaviEdit 2023 OS: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 RAM: 8 GB Hard Disk: 1 GB Processor: Intel Dual Core or higher processor EIVA NaviEdit 2023 Free Download

Click on below link to start EIVA NaviEdit 2023 Free Download. This is full offline installer standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password: 123 This post was last updated on: December 22, 2022

This post was last updated on: December 22, 2022

