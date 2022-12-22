Why Warren Buffett Isn’t Buying Alphabet (Google) Stock





What does Warren Buffett like about stocks? A solid business moat can be high on the list. Like a good management team, it also has a high return on invested capital (ROIC). And attractive valuations cannot be ruled out.

Alphabet (GOOG 0.69%) (GOOGL 0.63%), Google’s parent company, meets all of these criteria and dominates the core search market. It’s also a strong challenger in other areas, especially cloud hosting. His ROIC for Alphabet consistently beats the bar created by Buffett’s own Berkshire Hathaway. The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, has an outstanding track record.

Next is the evaluation. Alphabet shares are down nearly 40% since the beginning of the year. It wasn’t that cheap based on projected future free cash flow. So why is Buffett’s Alphabet stock untouchable?

Buffett’s first hesitation

There were several reasons why Buffett didn’t buy Google stock at the time in the first place. Most importantly, he did not consider the company’s business to be within his capabilities. Buffett has avoided many tech stocks for this very reason.

The legendary investor wasn’t sure how sustainable Google’s moat would be, either. Until a few years ago, it was ultimately less clear whether Google would dominate the search industry in the long term.

These factors no doubt made it difficult for Buffett to predict Google’s earnings and assess its valuation. He wrote to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in 2013:

First, you need to determine whether you can sensibly estimate a range of returns over the next five years or longer. If the answer is yes, then buy the stock (or business) if it sells for a reasonable price against the lower bound of the quote. However, if we lack the ability to predict future earnings (which we usually do), we move on to other outlooks.

Buffett followed this process many years ago at Google. And in his own words, he moved on to other prospects.

then and now

Does this past reluctance explain Buffett’s current decision not to invest in Alphabet? There are certainly arguments that it shouldn’t.

“I wish I knew more about Google,” Buffett told CNBC in 2017. His GEICO insurance at Berkshire has been a sizeable advertiser on the company’s search engine. Buffett admitted that it was “extraordinary business” that claimed “some aspects of natural monopoly.”

Indeed, Oracle of Omaha understands Alphabet’s business much better than it used to. He also worked with two investment managers, Ted Combs and Todd Weschler, on adding several technology stocks to Berkshire’s portfolio, including Amazon and Snowflake.

But it’s entirely possible that Buffett is still skeptical about Alphabet’s future earnings projections. His YouTube business at the company is to some extent threatened by rivals such as TikTok. Some argue that his ChatGPT chatbot from OpenAI could be a “Google killer”.

Toes in the water, head in the sand?

Buffett is stepping into the water with the alphabet. Earlier this year, Berkshire launched a position at Markel, sometimes referred to as “Baby Berkshire” due to its similarity to Berkshire Hathaway. He also owns over 3.1 million shares of Alphabet.

But this indirect ownership clearly isn’t in the same ballpark as Buffett’s outright purchase of Alphabet stock. So why wouldn’t he load up on his stock?

In my view, it’s the same reason he didn’t buy the stock all those years ago. Since the company is still outside his purview, it is difficult for him to assess its valuation.

But what’s even more difficult to understand is why Combs and Weschler haven’t moved to invest in Alphabet. The company, like Buffett, ticks a lot of boxes they want to see.

TikTok and ChatGPT still have a long way to go before they have a chance to oust Alphabet from their position. It’s entirely possible that TikTok will be banned in the US. Alphabet has its own AI chatbot, LaMDA, which some consider more advanced than ChatGPT.

Buffett has his feet on the alphabet, but his head (or the head of his investment manager) may be in the sand. Now seems like a once-in-a-decade opportunity for him to buy this exceptional stock.

