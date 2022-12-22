Travel Needs Invisible Solutions to Stay Innovated





Two years of euphoric flight has spurred a rebound in international travel volumes as many airlines have traffic at or near pre-pandemic levels. For those involved, especially airlines and airports, the surge in bookings has set them firmly back due to organizational downsizing brought on by the pandemic.

For example, the UK has witnessed a very disruptive summer of last-minute cancellations that have created scenes of chaos at several major airports.

In fact, the airline industry continues to suffer from severe labor shortages, both front and back, as we head into the holiday season. Inefficiencies in legacy technology and operational systems, combined with severe financial debt, have left passengers losing confidence in their airline of choice and feeling uneasy about international air travel.

That is why the British Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Transport recently produced a joint letter urging airlines to improve communication with passengers prior to air travel before they arrive at the airport. .

Among the advice provided to airlines was to provide passengers with “travel tips and preparations, such as air travel checklists.” Some airlines and travel industry companies have already recognized the need to enhance passenger management and are creating partial document processing solutions along with new communication protocols.

But more is urgently needed to assure passengers that there are no nasty surprises at airports and to build confidence in flying.A new type of technology framework is needed. We can serve all airlines, regardless of passenger age, mobile device, origin and destination, or technical savvy.

In fact, the travel industry is currently far from being able to provide each traveler with a personal checklist of required travel documents and verify these documents to match the latest travel regulations. is.

Historically, efforts to create document processing solutions and match documents to travel requirements have been siled and done in a one-off fashion. This means you have to submit the same document over and over again. Various stakeholders have worked independently to create a holistic system of fragmented components and technology platforms that do not work universally for all passengers, and for future flights. You may not retain or share data with

Also known as vendor lock, this issue is similar to user frustration with Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS operating systems. It benefits Android and Apple users, but adds friction and layers for everyone else.

In the airline industry, there is an existing loyalty between airlines and vendors, and solutions are being built that benefit vendors rather than focusing on passengers (using different airlines). An obvious example is the problem of frequent flyers, or connecting flights involving multiple airlines. The experience is likely to be inconsistent at best, with different documentation systems and processes to follow or adhere to between flights and to transit airports.

Different airlines operate on different technology stacks that refuse to “talk” to each other or to “conversation” with other airlines’ technology that is part of a passenger’s journey. So there is a contradiction in the legacy technology currently at the system level within aviation. .

This is made more difficult by the fact that these solutions are fragmented, standalone platforms, not built with interoperability in mind, and put passengers first.

Many established IT suppliers in the airline industry firmly believe that their systems are the best and cannot (or will not) consider the idea of ​​cross-industry partnerships. Their goal is not to rock the boat, but to expand their existing profit base within siled development paths and trapped customers.

Instead, airlines need to improve the passenger experience, make it as easy as going to the ATM and withdrawing funds from the bank, without nasty surprises.

A recent survey of air travelers highlights the fact that this is what passengers want. An overwhelming majority (91%) of respondents said that airlines manage complex travel rules on behalf of passengers and provide people with a full “document check service” to ensure passengers are not denied boarding. We believe more can be done to encourage air travel.

Specifically, when it comes to documents, 84% say airlines should take more responsibility for ensuring travel documents are in order, and almost 6 in 10 (58%) say airlines should It suggests that a full document check service should be provided prior to departure. Airport – to reassure passengers that there will be no paperwork issues upon departure.

Needless to say, customers are willing to pay for it, with 76% saying they would give up to 10 per ticket for regulatory and travel document checking services.

By pushing for ubiquitous solutions, airlines can differentiate themselves from competitors, encourage passengers to fly, and in the post-COVID era as airlines need to offer more services than ever before. It helps future-proof the industry as it requires fewer resources than ever before.

It’s important to remember that innovations during COVID (in the form of apps, QR codes, airport scanners, etc.) have created more processes and disruptions than they brought to airports. should ideally be invisible and should not affect the behavioral routines of passengers and flight staff. If technology is invisible to both passengers and staff, it will inevitably be more successful.

The lack of widespread adoption of IATA travel passes, which had all the characteristics of a universal system, underscores this importance. The solution is a mobile application that helps travelers store and manage her COVID-19 testing and vaccination verified certificates, and was developed with the entire industry in mind. Built for interoperability, more than 250 IATA airlines look to support.

It was a great beacon of innovation, but IATA led the way in showing that something had to be done. It was withdrawn by an airline that tried to claim adoption in the new app. Border Force didn’t want to upset their staff. The app added too much new behavior and friction for both airline staff and passengers.

For the few who have tried the IATA app, it has been a steep learning curve for both passengers and airline staff. The result was a wide variety of responses depending on the individual’s technical proficiency and access to smart his technology, not to mention the desire to complete dozens of steps to create a profile.

Meanwhile, airlines had to train new personnel, implement new travel pass processes, and pay for airport real estate surcharges when needed.

From a technical point of view, the IATA Travel Pass could have been a ubiquitous solution, but in the end it disrupted individual passenger behavior and the airline check-in process, and was not successfully adopted. was too big for However, it represents the mindset needed to overcome vendor locks and technology silos in the airline industry.

As the winter travel season deepens and we gear up for a busy 2023, we do not want to strain passengers and airline staff or force them to compensate for the limitations of fragmented airline systems. It’s time to stop. It’s time to completely rethink aviation technology.

