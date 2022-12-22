Pinduoduo wins FAO 2022 Innovation Award for championing technology for agriculture





Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform serving nearly 900 million users, has won the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s 2022 Innovation Award for its use of technology to improve the lives of smallholder farmers.

The FAO Innovation Awards recognize breakthrough innovations that impact multiple levels of the supply chain and strengthen the link between farmers and consumers. Among the judging criteria are the potential benefits, impact and sustainability of the innovation and the role of youth, women and marginalized groups within it.

Citing the FAO award, Pinduoduo is helping bridge the gap between academic research and the real-world application of agricultural technology. The innovative and comprehensive solutions it offers enable smallholder farmers to increase their incomes and invest in more productive and environmentally sustainable practices.

Innovation is a core driver of transforming the agri-food system, and the private sector is making an important contribution to the innovation and expansion of the agri-food sector along the entire value chain, said FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu. . Pinduoduo has taken a leading role in breaking away from the traditional model, connecting smallholder farmers with markets, and developing the four ‘better production’, ‘better nutrition’, ‘better environment’ and ‘better life’. ” in rural areas.

Pinduoduo was founded by PDD Holdings in 2015. Starting as an online fresh food vendor, he is now the leading social commerce platform connecting 16 million farmers and nearly 900 million users.

As part of its Tech for Agri approach to facilitating the digitization of agriculture, Pinduoduo has helped train over 126,000 young people to launch agribusinesses on its platform. Through our annual smart farming competition, we also provided a platform for young researchers to develop agritech solutions to support smallholder farmers. Many of the contestants have implemented agritech solutions in key food producing regions.

XinYi Lim, Pinduoduo’s Executive Director of Sustainability and Agricultural Impact, who received the award on behalf of Pinduoduo in Rome, said the group is committed to its Tech for Agri approach to promoting digitization and digital inclusion in agriculture. He said he was honored to receive the Innovation Award.

FAO’s 2022 Innovation Award for Pinduoduo recognizes that its holistic approach to creating opportunities for young people in agriculture and developing more cost-effective agritech solutions for smallholder farmers will help make agriculture more sustainable. Lim said it’s an important confirmation that it will make a difference in facilitating the future.

Source: PinDuoDuo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.verticalfarmdaily.com/article/9489797/pinduoduo-wins-fao-2022-innovation-award-for-championing-tech-for-agri/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos