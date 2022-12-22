Advanced AI chatbot ChatGPT makes Google worry about search engine future





Google’s search-based advertising business could collapse

Google is where you go when you have questions about anything. The process is a bit complicated, but digging through a few search results and using a search operator or two will usually find what you need. However, ChatGPT, a new AI chatbot, flips this proposition. This new technology gives you natural-sounding, easy-to-understand answers in your chat interface without having to research the results yourself. ChatGPT still has many problems and isn’t always right, but the possibility scares Google. According to a New York Times report, ChatGPT has led Google to declare itself “code red” internally, fearing the technology could disrupt its search business.

ChatGPT is currently in development and experimentation. We are using a finalized data set in 2021, so we have no knowledge of events after that point. You are also warned that your answers may not be correct when you first start the experience. It also doesn’t show the actual sources used as it states everything ChatGPT claims as fact. With that in mind, it feels like writing magic in a chatbot. I will give it to you. In the future, instead of invoking a Google search, you might just contact a specialized bot to help you make a buying decision.

Chatbots replacing search are exactly what Google fears, according to the New York Times. The company relies on advertising revenue from search engines, but as people flock to chat programs in the future, they’re less likely to click or tap on the ads Google is showing in search. Even if Google comes up with a capable competitive chatbot, they still need to figure out how to monetize it and search.

In fact, the company is experimenting with its own intelligent chatbot called LaMDA. The public can test far more limited scenarios than ChatGPT, but Google’s bot recently made headlines when a former employee claimed he was sentient and needed to express his rights. This has since been refuted by Google, but shows how powerful these AI tools are at creating realistic conversations. As we have changed our ways, it will undoubtedly bring us new challenges in the future.

ChatGPT was created by OpenAI, a research company focused on building the next big thing using machine learning algorithms. This is the same business behind the amazing Dall-E 2 image-creating bot that can create brand-new, realistic-looking images based on text prompts. It is contributing and shows that the company definitely sees potential.

If you’re interested, sign up for an OpenAI account and give ChatGPT a try. Please note that your conversations with the chatbot may be evaluated by researchers and used to further advance the technology.

