10 tips for effective Google searches





There’s a secret that most seasoned Googlers use when searching. While most others are still combing through the myriad of search results, knowing these 10 effective ways to search can help you get what you really want.

Trying to find an answer to a specific question using Google is overloaded with thousands of results. Until you figure out how to search on Google with one of these great tips, you can feel overwhelmed and lost. Here are 10 of the best Google search secrets I’ve put to good use.

Click to get the Cart Cyberguy newsletter with quick tips, tech reviews, security alerts, and easy how-tos to make you smarter

Google denies manipulating search results. (iStock)

Read a doctor’s handwritten prescription using Google technology

1. Use tabs provided by Google

Note that when you do a search on Google, pressing enter will bring up different tabs. Provides options to search for images, news, maps and shopping. It also includes an “Others” tab that provides other search options such as videos, books, flights, and more. Depending on what you’re looking for, these tabs can cut your search time in half and get you the specific results you need.

Screenshot of combat boots for sale. (Fox News)

2. Search with quotes

If you’re asking a very specific question or looking for a specific term, it may help to put what you’re looking for in quotes before pressing Enter. If you try to search for a term such as filtered water bottle and don’t include the quotation marks, Google will search for anything containing these four words.

Screenshot of a Google search for water bottles with a filter without quotes in the search bar. (Fox News)

But if you put “filtered water bottle” in quotes, Google will know to search for that specific term and give you what you’re looking for.

Screenshot of a Google search for water bottles with quotes. (Fox News.)

Apple, Google, Amazon and FACEBOOK are always listening unless you change these settings

3. Use colons to search for specific sites

When you search, you may be looking for information on a specific website. For example, if you’re looking for information about New York Yankees baseball player Aaron his judge, just Google his name and you’ll get tons of articles about this athlete from his various websites.

A screenshot of a Google search for Aaron Judge. (Fox News)

But if you want to specifically see only articles on the official MLB website about Judge, just type Aaron Judge site:mlb.com and it will result in all MLB articles about him.

MLB Google search for Aaron Judge. (Fox News)

4. Use the asterisk wildcard

This is an especially helpful tip if you’re trying to find the name of a song or movie you can’t remember. When you use an asterisk in a Google search, it leaves a placeholder in your search that search engines can fill later automatically. For example, if you google the words “o*can you*”, Google can enter those words and display the Stars and Stripes results.

Screenshot of a Google search with an asterisk. (Fox News)

Junk emails flooding your inbox? Here’s what you can do

5. Find sites similar to other sites

Many people have a “go-to” website when they want to buy something, but searching the same site all the time can be a little tedious. Want to broaden your horizons and explore other websites, but don’t know how to ask Google to provide sites related to your favorite? For example, if you search for “related: cvs.com”, Google will show other his website options similar to cvs.com.

Screenshot of a Google search for sites similar to CVS. (Fox News)

6. Use + or – in Search

Use the + or – symbols in your search to add or omit details to get closer to what you’re looking for. For example, if you want to find a good toothpaste brand, but don’t want to use Crest, search for toothpaste -crest and Google will show you a variety of other toothpaste brands.

A Google search for toothpaste shows how to use plus and minus signs on Google. (Fox News)

Or you can use the + sign if you want to add something specific to your search. For example, if you’re looking for maxi dresses with polka dots, type “maxi dresses + polka dots” and you’ll find just that.

Screenshot of a Google search for maxi dresses using plus and minus signs. (Fox News)

How to maximize iPhone, Android battery performance

7. Use Advanced Google Search

If you don’t want to learn, you can skip using all these tricks and go straight to Google’s advanced search options. Various modifier settings are built in so you can be as specific as possible. Simply enter advanced search in the Google tab and click the first link on the advanced search page.

Screenshot of Google’s advanced search. (Fox News)

8. Set a time limit

When I google something, after hitting enter, just below the search bar[ツール]You will notice that there is a button. Clicking on it will give you the option to change the search by time. Suppose you want to search for articles published last week about the Apple iPhone. Enter “iPhone” in the search bar,[ツール]to change the time options to[過去 1 週間]just change it to

Search iPhone on Google. (Fox News)

How to Scrub Phone Numbers and Addresses from Google Search

9. Solve the formula

If you want a fun and fast way to do math equations, just search on Google. Enter an expression such as 25*43 and the answer will appear instantly. If you want to continue with more equations, this page will give you a full calculator keypad to solve whatever you need.

Screenshot showing how to use Google to solve math equations. (Fox News)

10. Search for specific file types

If you’re looking for a document of a specific file type, like PDF or PowerPoint, there’s also a way to search for it. For example, if you want to read a Shakespeare play online, it’s easiest to read it in PDF format. To search for it, type Shakespeare Plays filetype:pdf and Google will strictly show PDF results.

A screenshot of a Google search for a Shakespearean play showing a Google search for a specific file type. (Fox News)

For more of my Google tips, visit CyberGuy.com, search for “Google” and sign up for our free newsletter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. Articles and content on CyberGuy.com may contain affiliate links that earn a commission on purchases.

Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist, contributor to Fox News & FOX Business since “FOX & Friends” morning, with a deep love for technology, gear and gadgets that make life better. . Have a technical question? Get the Kurts CyberGuy newsletter and share your voice, story ideas and comments on CyberGuy.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/tech/10-tricks-doing-effective-google-search The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos