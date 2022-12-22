Former Google boss helps fund dozens of jobs in Biden administration





A 2017 report by the Inspector General of the National Science Foundation also identified ethical concerns and recommended that the Foundation take corrective action to strengthen IPA’s management of conflicts of interest. competing.

In a statement, the FAS enforced the integrity and independence of the process by mandating firewalls between more than 20 philanthropic funders, including Schmidt Futures, and federal agencies that only determine roles and staffing. He said he has strict policies in place to ensure that.

He added that FAS is proud to continue its long-standing tradition of helping federal agencies find world-class talent to meet their critical needs.

Schmitz’s work with FAS is just one part of a broader call for the U.S. government to invest more in technology, especially AI, and he served on the federal National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence from 2018-2021. was the head.

Commission’s final report recommends the government spend $40 billion to expand and democratize federal AI R&D, and suggests more may be needed .

If anything, the report underestimates the investments America needs to make, the report said.

As CNBC reported in December, Schmidt’s ardent support for AI coincides with some of his personal business and philanthropic endeavors, including watchdog groups and, most recently, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D- (Massachusetts) puts him at the crossroads.

Eric Schmidt appears to be systematically exploiting this little-known set of programs to exert influence over the federal government, Tech Transparency published a report on Schmidt and the IPA program on Tuesday. Project director Katie Paul said. The question is, who is it for? Google, is he still a major shareholder? Is it to advance his own portfolio of investments in artificial intelligence and biotechnology or energy? The public has a right to know who is paying public officials and why.

Schmidt claims he has a sincere conviction that the 21st century will be determined largely by which countries have the most advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, not by making money.

AI promises to transform all areas of the human experience, said former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Daniel Huttenlocher of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in their 2021 publication The Age of AI: And Our Future. The future of man,” he writes.

Some countries have made AI a national project. The United States, as a nation, has not yet systematically examined its extent, studied its impact, or initiated the process of reconciliation with it, they wrote. If we retreat before our influence and halt their progress, the result will not be a more peaceful world.

Schmidt helps pay the salaries of more than 20 officials in the Biden administration. | | Edwin Koo/Getty Images for TIME

As a result, Schmidt has become increasingly involved with the Pentagon in recent years. From 2016 he chaired the Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Board until 2020. He is also an investor and director of Rebellion Defense, his AI-focused defense contractor that has won many contracts from the Biden Department of Defense. Two of his officials from Rebellion Defense also joined Biden’s transition team. Rebellion also recently hired David Recordon, director of technology at the White House Office of Science, as Rebellion’s chief technology director.

In 2018, then-Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), nominated Schmidt to the National Security Committee on Artificial Intelligence. To continue work on his AI policy, Schmidt launched a private sector group called the Special Competition Research Project and hired more than a dozen board staff, CNBC reports. Thornbury, who has since retired, joins the board.

Thornbury did not respond to a request for comment.

Schmidt Futures also funded the FAS and the Day One Project and shaped the establishment of a congressional committee to investigate their relevance. [Department of Defense] According to the FAS, the Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution (PPBE) system and its associated resource allocation process.

Beyond military applications, Schmidt argues that AI is critical to economic power, from software to pharmaceuticals.

It was first revealed that Mr. Schmidt had been quietly funding positions in the Biden administration when Mr. Eric Lander Schmidt’s friend and confidante Eric Lander Schmidt earlier this year This was after he resigned as House’s Director of Science. The resignation came after POLITICO reported that a White House investigation found Lander had been bullying employees.

