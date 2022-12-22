FTXs co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried is getting more and more lonely





More FTX Executives Turn

Two more officials of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the failed crypto exchange FTX, disagreed with him. Caroline Ellison, who ran FTX trading affiliates, and her FTX founder Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to fraud and are cooperating in a federal criminal case against Bankman-Fried.

Ellison and Wang’s move could spur more high-ranking FTX executives to strike a plea bargain in exchange for testimony. This puts Bankman-Fried, who was extradited from the Bahamas to the U.S., in greater legal jeopardy than ever before and could face arraignment today.

Ellison and Wang countered Bankman-Fried’s defense. Bankman-Fried has repeatedly said at his DealBook Summit last month that he, an exchange affiliate, was unaware of what was happening at Alameda, but documents filed yesterday by the authorities argue otherwise. doing.

From the SEC’s civil lawsuit against Ellison and Wang:

Defendants and Bankman-Fried allege that FTX authorized Alameda to invest in client assets at the direction of Bankman-Frieds, and that Alameda used FTX client funds to make significantly higher risk investments than the Treasury. I knew

In fact, the SEC has accused Bankman-Fried of illegally using customer money from FTX from the beginning to fund his crypto empire.

From the outset, contrary to what FTX investors and trading customers were told, Bankman-Fried, vigorously supported by defendants, continued to divert FTX customer funds to Alameda, and subsequently diverted those funds to Alameda. continued to grow their empire, and billions of dollars were used to create Private. Private venture investments, political contributions, real estate purchases.

What Ellison and Wang face: The SEC accused Ellison of manipulating the market for FTT, FTX’s internal token, and digital assets he frequently uses to invest in other companies, driving up prices . It also accused Wang of creating software that could divert funds from his FTX customers without detection.

Ellison pleaded guilty to seven counts, including wire fraud and money laundering, and Wang pleaded guilty to four counts, including wire fraud and securities fraud.

More executive rank traitors in FTX are likely to emerge. Prior to yesterday’s revelations, the exchange’s former co-CEO Ryan Salame had already surfaced as a government informant. was rising.

In a statement yesterday, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damien Williams urged FTX employees to come forward more. We are moving quickly and our patience is not forever.

With more crypto news:

Bitcoin traded flat at $16,838 at 6am ET. Digital coin asset prices have been stable for the past three days.

Law firm Paul Hastings was hired to advise the Unsecured Creditors Committee in the FTX bankruptcy case.

Why Washington doesn’t want to talk about the millions of dollars Bankman-Fried and his associates gave Democrat and Republican candidates.

The UK economy is deteriorating. Data released this morning suggest GDP fell 0.3%, worse than economists had predicted, and UK household incomes fell for her fourth consecutive quarter. This, combined with rising inflation and interest rates, has led some economists to say the country could plunge into its worst recession since her 1990s.

The WHO says China probably has vastly underestimated the number of coronavirus cases. Beijing is most likely aggressively deceiving the world about the surge in cases, but a World Health Organization official said it is lagging behind.

What You Need to Know About the FTX Collapse

card 1/5

What is FTX? FTX is a now bankrupt company that was one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. This allows customers to exchange digital currencies for other digital currencies or traditional currencies. There was also a native cryptocurrency known as FTT. The Bahamas-based company has built its business on risky trading options that are not legal in the United States.

Who is Sam Bankman-Fried? In his 30s he is the founder of FTX and the former CEO of FTX. Once the golden boy of the cryptocurrency industry, he is a major contributor to the Democratic Party and is known for his commitment to effective altruism. This is a philanthropic movement that encourages its followers to donate their wealth in an efficient and logical way.

How did FTX’s troubles begin? Last year, Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, sold his shares in FTX to Bankman-Fried. and received a number of FTT tokens in return. In November, Zhao said he would sell the tokens and expressed concern about FTX’s financial stability. The move, which lowered the price of FTT, surprised investors.

What Caused FTX’s Collapse? Traders rushed him out of FTX, leaving the company with his $8 billion shortfall. FTX’s main rival, Binance, offered a loan to save the company, but later withdrew, forcing FTX to file for bankruptcy on November 11.

Why was Mr. Bankman-Fried arrested? The collapse of FTX has sparked investigations by the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing FTX’s improper use of customer funds to underpin Alameda Research, the crypto trading platform Bankman-Fried helped launch. On December 12, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas for lying to investors and committing fraud. The next day, the SEC also filed civil fraud charges.

Major Tesla investor urges Elon Musk to stay off Twitter. Ross Gerber, head of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, told Bloomberg Television yesterday that Musk was not fit to run Twitter and that his involvement in the social network was not a good fit for Tesla. He said it was hurting the stock.

Life expectancy in the United States has fallen to its lowest level since 1996. Life expectancy at birth has now fallen to 76.4 years. Covid and opioid drug overdoses are among the major causes, according to new federal data.

Ukrainian president asks parliament for additional help. In an impassioned speech, Volodymyr Zelensky told U.S. lawmakers yesterday that aid is not charity and predicted a final victory over the Russian military was unlikely. However, many Republicans have expressed opposition or skepticism about further helping Ukraine’s defense budget.

Will the US consumer, the engine of the US economy, be able to spend enough to help the market recover and even avoid a recession? It’s an open question now as we wait for investors to release Q3 GDP data at 8:30am ET.

Stocks in the European and US futures markets are green this morning. Yesterday, the S&P 500 rose 1.5%, marking his best one-day performance of the month following positive news about the health of consumers and consumer companies.

The news included a report that the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index hit an eight-month high. Key Takeaways: Consumers feel better about the labor market and economy, and feel inflation is easing. They even plan to take a vacation.

Nike and FedEx also contributed to yesterday’s gains. Shares of the two companies, considered consumer spending trailblazers, surged yesterday after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday night (FedEx’s rise was also helped by further cost cutting). Nike alone jumped 12%.

That was enough to wake up the market bulls. Markets are too pessimistic to pay attention to what is really happening in the economy. Earnings have fallen as expected, but market pricing isn’t extreme, Jamie Cox, managing partner at financial adviser Harris Financial Group, wrote in an investor note yesterday. Get the numbers and you get those fast snapbacks.

The market has wiped out poor housing data. Another key economic indicator, pre-owned home sales fell 7.7% in November, the 10th straight month of decline. Many Americans may be feeling a little better or less depressed about the future, but not enough to go home hunting.

A conference board survey confirms this. The group found plans to buy homes and expensive appliances cooled further in November, and expects the trend to continue through 2023 as interest rates rise.

A prominent economic commentator and former Japanese finance minister said the Bank of Japan could surprise markets again by starting to tighten monetary policy as early as January.

European natural gas prices fell to a six-month low as warm winter weather cooled demand.

But U.S. natural gas prices were up nearly 2% as of 6 a.m. ET, and an explosion in the Arctic is expected to send temperatures plummeting across much of the United States.

Fox News host Sean Hannity on the veracity of claims by Donald Trump and his advisers that the 2020 election was stolen. Hannity made statements under oath against the network as part of his $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.

Lawmakers finally released Donald Trump’s six-year tax returns this week, revealing more of the former president’s finances and raising questions about the financial management of his businesses.

The revelations threaten to further overheat Trump, who is running for president after dodging a series of legal scrutiny.

Among the red flags raised by the House Ways and Means Committee:

Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, reported a negative adjusted gross income of $53.2 million from 2015 to 2020.

Tens of thousands of dollars in interest income were claimed. Ostensible source: his personal loans to his three adult children. Lawmakers questioned whether the loan was actually a disguised gift.

Many business expenses that may have actually been related to his personal life and hobbies.

A $21 million deduction he paid to settle a now-defunct fraud allegation against Trump University. It is unclear whether Trump received insurance to offset some of the settlements.

More questions were raised about the treatment of Trump by the IRS. The agency regularly audited Barack Obama and President Biden, but did not audit Trump until 2019. That same year, Democrats demanded his tax returns, Nina Olson, who served as an advocate for national taxpayers from 2001 to 2019, told The Times.

Even after The Times’ comprehensive investigation into Trump’s taxes, the IRS set a high bar for taking action, but often failed to do so.

