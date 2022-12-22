Why video games will make a big comeback in 2023





The video game industry has been hit hard by the impact of COVID-19. Hardware and software sales skyrocketed in 2020 as people were stuck at home with little else to do. But those same lockdowns have hampered future development of the game, rendering the past two years of slate barren. After Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok, there was a serious dip.

Now that the industry is well past COVID lockdown and development is in full swing, 2023 could be a big comeback year for gamers. Piers Harding-Rolls, research director at U.K.-based market research firm Ampere Analysis, said he expects spending on the sector to rebound after falling 4% this year.

One reason for the increase in spending is gamers gearing up for new games. It hasn’t been easy to get hold of next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X over the past two years, but with supply constraints finally easing, we’re getting something realistic in the coming months. It is now possible.

This year also saw the release of Valve’s Steam Deck. It’s a portable gaming device that was similarly difficult to buy in early 2022 but became available by the end of the year. More gamers using the latest hardware means more gamers looking to buy the latest titles.

Owning hardware is important for gamers, but playing new games is just as important. Due to delays caused by COVID lockdowns, the title scheduled for release in 2022 has been postponed to his 2023. Combine these delayed games with others already planned for next year and it could be a great year for game releases.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said: “I think it will be the biggest since 2019.”

Big-budget games for 2022-2023 include Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4, and Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Add them to other titles slated for release in 2023, including Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Street Fighter VI, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and you have a stacked lineup. increase. There’s also a good chance that a game scheduled for 2023 will be announced next year.

COVID debuffed in 2022

While some great games have been released this year such as Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnark, 2022 has seen a long gap between these few quality titles. Like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and niche indie games Stray and Neon White. Even famous games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet felt like they took time to smooth out the many wrinkles.

That was the impact of the lockdown that finally hit gamers. One publisher after another postponed titles as developers were stuck at home and unable to collaborate effectively on large projects. But the industry already had a backlog of games ready during the pandemic, so gamers felt less drought in 2021 than in 2020.

The situation was similar to the one faced by the film industry when there were many weekends where theaters remained empty, with little if any major movie release seen. Major films have been postponed this year and pushed back to 2023. This includes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Mario Movies, Aquaman 2, Madame Web, and The Flash.

And just like the gaming industry, there are predictions that cinemas will rebound with many highly anticipated titles in 2023.

ignoring drought

Even though there were few big-budget games for much of 2022, gamers didn’t pay much attention as the back catalog of games grew thanks to subscription services from Microsoft and Sony. The two companies stepped up their efforts in 2022 to offer a wealth of games at affordable prices.

This year saw the acquisition of ZeniMax Media by Microsoft. This includes his developers with award-winning games from Bethesda, id Software, Arcane Studios, and others that continue to deliver results for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. His one of the best games of 2021, Deathloop, is coming to the subscription service after its exclusive period on PS5 has ended. Some of Bethesda’s classic games have since made their way to PC Game Pass. This includes Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, Quake 4, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, and Wolfenstein 3D. Next year, Game Pass subscribers will be able to play several big titles like Starfield, Redfall and Forza Motorsports on Day 1.

Game Pass could be even bigger next year if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved. The nearly $69 billion deal could mean that Activision Blizzard’s catalog of games, including Call of Duty, Diablo and Starcraft, will be included in Game Pass. However, Microsoft faces opposition from US and EU regulators over concerns that the Xbox maker is becoming a monopoly. The Federal Trade Commission earlier this month offered several concessions, including allowing Microsoft to bring its Call of Duty franchise to Nintendo Switch and Sony to add its military shooter series to its subscription service, PlayStation Plus. filed a lawsuit to block the transaction.

Meanwhile, Sony improved its relationship with gamers this year by revamping its PlayStation Plus service. The PlayStation maker now offers tiered subscriptions that allow gamers to play the latest games on his PS4 and PS5 or pay a little more to run classic titles from the PS1, PS2, and PS3 generations. increase. PlayStation Plus hasn’t beaten Xbox Game Pass yet, but it’s a much better alternative than what Sony has offered before.

Taking these three factors into account, 2023 looks set to be a big year for video games given hardware availability, big-budget game releases, and competitive subscription services.

