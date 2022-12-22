Snap Pixy to Nokia 5710 XpressAudio: Weirdest Gadgets We’ve Seen in 2022





Above all, 2022 will be remembered for weird gadgets and weird ideas for technology. They were bold, risky, and really original. Smaller brands as well as legacy tech brands have jumped on the idea that edgy and weird is the new cool. Weird technology is all the rage in his 2022. From the Snap Pixy drone to Samsung’s Odyssey Ark curved monitor to the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, here are some of the weirdest gadgets we’ve seen this year.

snap pixie

It was conceptualized as a drone-powered camera that could fly around and record videos and photos for sharing on the Snapchat app. The idea was to use the lightweight, toy-like Selfie His drone to create great looking images and videos. It certainly was a strange-looking product backed by some good ideas. But it was far from perfect.

The drone could only fly for 5 minutes on a single charge, and its image and video quality were subject to lighting conditions. The first-generation product, the Pixie, was a sophisticated device, but it had some drawbacks. Less than four months after his launch, Snapchat shut down its drone-powered cameras and halted development as part of a reprioritization of the company’s resources.

telephone (1)

It may not be as good as the iPhone 14, but Nothings’ debut phone was funky, fun, and not a little flawed. From the front, the Nothing Phone (1) looked like a traditional flagship Android device. However, flip the phone over and you’ll find a series of white LED strips across the back of the clear glass, creating light patterns that Nothing calls Glyphs.

It was a successful attempt to create a smartphone with a unique look without breaking the bank. In a way, when smartphone designs fell flat, there was nothing lighthearted or even silly. Well, love it or hate it, the Nothing Phone (1) has proven to be very popular and has definitely been the talk of the town since it was first announced.

dyson zone

More than a staggering price of $950, the Dysons Zone headphones will make you sit and pay attention. Not only is the combination of headphones and air purifier unique, it tests the human imagination to accomplish what often seems impossible. This strange gadget doubles as a personal air purifier for your nose and mouth, locking you inside an attachable mouthpiece to keep you free from air pollution and providing clean audio with active noise cancellation. To do.

Zone was the result of six years of development as the company wanted to develop a portable version of its existing air purification technology. Zones may look quirky, but that’s the beauty of the product.

Samsung Odyssey Arc

The Odyssey Ark was more than just a monitor. Selling for $3500, the 55-inch Odyssey Ark brings the world a curved-screen gaming monitor that makes you feel like you’re inside a virtual game. Most monitors were meant to be used horizontally, but the Odyssey Ark came with a cockpit mode that allowed him to rotate 90 degrees. Everything about Ark was strange. Its multiview feature is designed to show four of his screens at once in Ark. From specs to design, Ark is designed to satisfy geeks.

Nokia 5710 Express Audio

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio was nothing more than an avenue for escapism in the smartphone-obsessed world. The message from HMD Global, the Finnish company that licensed the rights to manufacture Nokia mobile phones, was actually pretty profound. In short, enjoy your device. The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio was definitely different, a feature phone with built-in true wireless his earbuds. The device was made from a non-traditional board. The reason we promised to add a twist to boring phone designs is because we’re used to them.

HidrateSpark Pro Steel

Finally, the coolest and weirdest thing we’ve seen this year is the $80 smart water bottle from HidrateSparks. The smart water bottle comes with both a chug and straw lid and an LED puck in the base that lights up in customizable colors to remind you to drink water throughout the day. The 32 oz HidrateSpark Pro supports Bluetooth technology and connects to the HidrateSpark app to deliver real-time data to the Apple Health app and Apple Watch. I never knew we needed smart bottles in our lives.

