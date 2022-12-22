Who are the key figures in Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX?





Dec 22 (Reuters) – FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried faces U.S. fraud charges in the collapse of FTX.

Two of them are working with federal prosecutors.

The former top executives of Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire are:

Caroline Ellison

Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison pleaded guilty to defrauding investors on FTX and is cooperating with investigators, according to a statement by prosecutors Wednesday.

Ellison, 28, was raised in Massachusetts to parents who are professors of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

After graduating from Stanford University with a degree in mathematics in 2016, she began her career at quantitative trading firm Jane Street, she said on the FTX podcast, which has gone offline since July 2020. According to her podcast, she popped in for coffee when she visited the Bay Area.

She joined the company as a trader in 2018 and became co-CEO alongside Sam Trabucco in October 2021, later becoming sole CEO of the company.

At a Twitter Spaces event on Dec. 1, Bankman-Fried confirmed that he and Ellison had “been together for some time,” but declined to provide further details.

Ellison says he believes in effective altruism, a popular philanthropy among Silicon Valley executives.

Ellison did not respond to a phone call or email request for comment.

Gary Wang

Gary Wang co-founded FTX and Alameda Research with Bankman-Fried and served as FTX’s Chief Technology Officer. He and his Bankman-Fried met at high school math camp and became roommates in college, he wrote on his FTX blog, where Bankman-Fried is currently unavailable.

Wang worked as a software engineer at Google before co-founding FTX and Alameda, according to an archived webpage for the company’s philanthropic FTX Future Fund.

In April, Forbes estimated his net worth at $5.9 billion.

Wang’s attorney Ilan Graf said in a statement Wednesday, “Gary accepts responsibility for his actions and takes his duty as a cooperating witness seriously. Graf declined to comment further on Thursday. .

Nishad Singh

Nishad Singh was Bankman-Fried’s brother’s best friend in high school, Bankman-Fried wrote in a now-deleted blog post. According to CNBC, Singh became FTX’s director of engineering in 2019 after working for Alameda Research for a period of time.

According to OpenSecrets, Singh donated more than $8 million to political campaigns during the 2022 election cycle, all of which were Democrats.

An e-mail seeking comment was not responded to.

Sam Trabucco

Former co-CEO of Alameda Research, Sam Trabucco, who resigned in August but remained an advisor, met Bankman-Fried during a five-week math camp at Mount Holyoke University in 2010, according to insiders. .

Trabucco graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2015 with degrees in mathematics and computer science, according to the Internet Archive on Alameda’s website. Prior to joining Alameda, he worked as a trader at Susquehanna International Group’s fixed income ETF desk.

Trabucco did not respond to emails or Twitter messages seeking comment.

and Friedberg

Former FTX Chief Regulatory Officer Dan Friedberg was the cryptocurrency exchange’s “legal counsel from the beginning,” Bankman-Fried wrote in a now-deleted blog post.

Friedberg is also an attorney who has served as legal counsel to both FTX and Alameda.

An e-mail seeking comment was not responded to.

Ryan Salameh

Ryan Salame, co-CEO of FTX’s Bahamas subsidiary, worked at Ernst & Young and Circle Internet Financial before joining FTX Digital Markets in 2021, according to a profile on the University of Massachusetts Amherst website. Established a scholarship fund.

According to OpenSecrets, Salameh was one of the political donors who contributed more than $23 million to Republican campaigns in the 2022 election cycle.

Days before FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO, Salame told the Bahamas Securities Commission that client assets held at FTX Digital Markets may have been transferred to Alameda. I notified you.

Salame did not respond to phone calls or LinkedIn messages seeking comment.

Reporting by Hannah Lang of Washington and John McCrank of New York. Additional reporting by Angus Berwick, London. Edited by Megan Davies and Richard Chang

