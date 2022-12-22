Snapshot: Lulas elected Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation





Brazil’s president-elect Luis Incio Lula da Silva on Thursday announced 16 new ministers, including Luciana Santos (pictured) as head of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Santos was a member of Congress from 2010 to 2018 and currently serves as Lieutenant Governor of the State of Pernambuco, whose term is due to end this year.

Santos, 57, who holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), is the National President of the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB).She was part of the incoming government’s science and technology transition group

The PCdoB is a longtime ally of Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT) and is part of the coalition that backed the new president, but Lula’s cabinet still had no ministers appointed.

Santos is the former Science and Technology Secretary of the State of Pernambuco. He also served on the House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology.

She will take over the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI) from civil engineer Paulo Alvim, who was appointed by President Bolsonaro in March this year.

MCTI

MCTI is one of the ministries with the highest rate of ministerial turnover over the past few years through various organizations.

Since Lula’s first government took office in January 2003, it has 11 ministers.

The longest serving was physicist and electrical engineer Srgio Machado Rezende, who remained in the position from July 2005 to December 2010 throughout Lula’s second semester.

In Dilma Rousseff’s first government, the ministry was headed, among other things, by Aloysio Mercadante, who was appointed by Lula to head the development bank BNDES.

The bank is one of the main funders of innovation and technology policy. It also partners with Finep, a Brazilian research and innovation financing agency affiliated with MCTI, to run various credit and funding programs.

budget

Over the last few years, MCTI has faced a series of budget cuts and spending restrictions, last announced three weeks ago.

According to the Bolsonaro government, the ministry’s funds had to be frozen to comply with regulations on spending limits in the country.

MCTI promotes the project through two main bodies: CNPq (National Council for Science and Technology Development) and Finep.

The National Fund for Science and Technology Development (FNDCT) is the Ministry’s largest fund and is managed by Finep. But FNDCT is also one of the areas most affected by recent budget cuts.

In 2021, the fund’s budget was around R$6 to R$7 billion, but due to the spending freeze, it ended up with less than R$1 billion in total.

The ministry’s total budget for 2022 is R$9.5 billion and R$14.5 billion in 2023, already including the additional amount approved by parliament on Wednesday as part of a proposal to create an exception to the federal spending cap. increase.

