Israeli New Tech Fields: Silicon Photonics, Metamaterials, Waterfly





Towards 2023, the Israel Innovation Authority will invest NIS 150 million ($43 million) to establish a new consortium to support technology development in three areas: Integrated Photonics, Metamaterials and Metasurfaces, and Black Wolverine Farming has been assigned.

The selected consortium is a group of industrial companies and research institutes that jointly develop technologies and will operate over the next three years using the allocated funds.

The funding provided to these three consortiums will help both start-ups and large corporations to develop new core capabilities that will enable them to penetrate groundbreaking new markets with disruptive technologies, while also helping the Israeli technology industry. forms part of the agency’s strategy to encourage high-risk initiatives within Aviv Zeevi, vice president of technology infrastructure for the Israel Innovation Authority, said:

The first consortium, funded with a budget of about 40 million NIS, will focus on integrated photonic light rather than electronic currents as tools for data processing, chips, communication and interception systems. This group will work on a platform of silicon photonics solutions used to build quantum computers. This can be used by chip design companies to integrate this technology into their chips. Silicon photonics are gaining more demand from start-ups because optical technologies can process and transfer data much more vigorously for energy-efficient computing than electrical conductor technologies.

According to MarketAndMarket data, the silicon photonics market will reach $1.1 billion in 2021, driven by high demand for silicon photonics components. The market value of silicon photonics is expected to grow to $4.6 billion by 2027.

Four companies have been selected for the consortium: Elop, Cielo, Quantum Source and New Photonics, collaborating with silicon researchers from Hyfas Technion, Bar-Ilan University in Tel Aviv and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Illustrative photograph of a Black Soldier fly. (Brett Hondow via Pixabay)

A second consortium to raise NIS 55 million will work to advance metamaterial and metasurface technologies based on the intelligent combination of nano- or microstructures to create artificial electromagnetic materials with specific engineering properties, enable operation. Electromagnetic waves that pass through matter.

When an electromagnetic wave travels through a metamaterial medium, the wave front changes in a calculated way, redesigning the field and energy flow in a very efficient way to create unconventional mirrors, thin lenses and tunable antennas. , wide-angle absorbers, etc. said the IIA. The Metamaterials and Metasurfaces Consortium aims to promote these technologies in Israeli academia and industry so that such components can be designed and integrated into various systems (such as communications and optics). increase.

The eight companies participating in the consortium are Elbit Systems, Ceragon, SatixFy Communications, Technion, Hebrew University, Weizmann Institute, Tel Aviv University, Ariel University, Bar-Ilan University, and Ben-Gurion University.

“Technologies emerging from the Meta Consortium will increase the competitive advantage of the domestic industry in a large and still growing market and provide a range of benefits in medical diagnostics (MRI and endoscopy), satellite communications and low cost. It enables the continuous deployment of advanced technologies: tunable antennas, advanced sensors and LiDAR, and avionics support systems,” said Zeevi.

A third consortium, with a budget of NIS 28 million, will focus on technologies surrounding the black soldier fly (Hermetia illucens) for development as a new livestock. Insects are touted as an integral part of the agricultural industry because they can break down organic waste and use it as cheap, protein-packed animal feed. You can transform things into quality products (proteins, oils, fertilizers, etc.).

Technology companies selected for the consortium include waste recycling and genetics companies, start-ups developing food for livestock, academic research at the Volcano Institute, Migal, University of Haifa, Tel Aviv University and Hebrew University. Work with groups. , to develop the computational infrastructure necessary for the commercial viability of the use and product development of blackworms.

Today, black soldier fly products are only approved for use as livestock feed, but it is almost certain that in the future their use will be extended to humans for the production of food, cosmetics and medicines, the IAA said. said in a statement.

