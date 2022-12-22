



Coding is an essential skill for today’s students to learn. From website and app development to success in the burgeoning tech industry, you can open up a world of opportunities. Coding also teaches students important life skills such as problem solving and critical thinking. With the ever-evolving digital landscape, coding is becoming an integral part of students’ educational journeys. You have the skills and knowledge to succeed in the digital age and the confidence to take on any challenge.

I could have written it, but I didn’t. I didn’t have to. OpenAI Playground has done it for us. Enter (or not) and a new world of technology-driven opportunities is opening up. We have a chance to shape it in a way that fully reflects the brilliance and diversity of our country, but that doesn’t just happen naturally.

The new world of technology-driven opportunities does not reflect the full brilliance and diversity of our country.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Research shows that women are grossly underrepresented in computer science. One of the biggest gender gaps in all her STEM fields, a woman in computer science earns only 20% of her bachelor’s degrees. One of the biggest factors is the girls who aren’t enrolled in Pipeline her course. (The importance of belonging was highlighted when the U.S. Department of Education launched her STEM initiative, her first in over a decade, with the headline YOU Belong in STEM.)

The lack of representation in computer science is even more acute for young women of color. Of all her CS degrees, less than 1% of her go on to Latina. Of all students taking advanced computer science classes in high school, only 4% are Latinas, 2% are black, and less than 1% are native Americans.

There wasn't a lot of overlap between athlete enthusiasts and STEM enthusiasts, so there had to be two different stevens. When a student knows she belongs in STEM, a world of possibilities opens up.

Talia Milgrom Elcott

Stephen Weatherly of the Cleveland Browns was a professional football player for seven years, but we turn the clock back to high school circa 2011. He will find himself splitting his time between practicing football and being the captain of his high school robot team. He was the FIRST he competed in the Robotics World Championship. When I asked him to tell me the story of when he found out he was in STEM, he went straight to the arena where those championships were held. STEM enthusiasts were in the minority when I grew up so it felt really good to be part of the majority because there wasn’t a lot of overlap between an athlete enthusiast and his STEM enthusiast , there must have been two different Stephens, he recalled.

Weatherly attended college as a mechanical engineer with a dream of building a robot for NASA. I had a strong desire to learn about his STEM, he told me. He remembered the weeded class and the people who said you couldn’t. Exactly those barriers that stand in the way of children and tell them that STEM is not for them. He said he can get over it, but it takes a lot of passion. His foundation is bringing his STEM opportunities to kids by tackling the barriers that keep them out of his STEM and inspiring passions that help them persevere. He has partnered with his iD Tech to bring his exciting STEM classes to otherwise inaccessible students. Kids are inspired by great teachers, from a young man named Kamu he learned VexCode VR he teaches adults like Weatherly. It was wonderful to be taught by a child, Weatherly recalls. I looked at him and found myself sitting with his future boss. Weatherly paused. It didn’t sound as corny as it sounded, he laughed.

Inspiring and diverse teachers are key to closing the gap in who gets a CS degree and thrives in the technology department.

Waypoint Collective

Inspiring and diverse teachers, relevant courses, and extra-curricular opportunities like the one Stephen offers will enable you to earn a CS degree, succeed and contribute to the technology sector and the bold new world that emerges from it. It’s the key to closing the gap between people.

Sofia* is a 19-year-old Latina who graduated from high school in suburban Arizona. She was lucky to be surrounded by an entire department of technology-loving female teachers at her public school. Sophia was bad at math, so she thought computer science was out of the question at first.

That all changed when she took a mandatory computer programming class in high school, she told the unCommission STEM storytelling project. The teacher was amazing! She was convinced that anyone in her class could learn how to code, regardless of their technical aptitude or mathematical ability.

Sophia said having a teacher who believed in her made all the difference. By the end of her sophomore year, she was hooked on programming and tutoring other students. A group of girls at Sophia’s school decided to form the first chapter of the Arizona Computer Her Science Honors Society. It held a Girls Have IT Day for girls from the Title I school to participate in her STEM activity-filled day. There is nothing to be afraid of.

Without these experiences, Sophia says she would never have decided to pursue computer science.

Waypoint Collective

Without these experiences, Sophia says she would never have decided to pursue computer science. If women are not encouraged to pursue careers in tech, the economic impact will be disastrous. Because nearly a quarter of a country’s total economic output is produced by high-tech industries, economists estimate that about one million job vacancies in the computer and information technology sector will increase over the next decade. As AI bots have told us, computer-related occupations are also among the most economically lucrative occupations, with average salaries more than double that of all other occupations.

The future we want to live in will be as vibrant and diverse as the people who help build it. Write limericks about computer science, as evidenced by my last request for AI bots. Like bots, they are not poets. Here’s what we got:

Computer science is such a great art that it can help make life smarter. From coding to programming and more, it’s a skill you can definitely master, so you should explore it.

*Storytellers have chosen to share their stories anonymously.

