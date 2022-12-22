Eatable Adventures and Alianza Team Create Innovation Portal to Accelerate Sustainable Startups





December 22, 2022 — A Colombian group of companies and the Alianza team, lipid experts, are creating an open innovation portal to foster food industry start-ups, with a focus on sustainability projects. increase.

Through Alianza’s private equity fund Albora and backed by Spanish startup accelerator Eatable Adventures, the portal will provide startups with access to technology facilities, logistics networks and possible investment plans.

FoodIngredientsFirst spoke with Itziar Ortega, Sr. VP of Global Operations at Eatable Adventures, to discuss the innovation platform’s ambitions and plans for Let’s Raise The Bar, a fat and fat start-up challenge.

Ortega emphasizes sustainability as one of the cornerstones of its initiative.

“The Open Innovation Portal was created to facilitate collaboration between start-ups and companies belonging to the Alianza team to explore the lipid sector’s most relevant initiatives in terms of sustainability, cost efficiency, new consumer trends and improved circularity. It addresses a high-risk challenge: the food production chain,” she explains.

This collaboration demonstrates Eatable’s continued commitment to discovering sustainable startups.

Betting on the future, Ortega places the initiative within the context of Eatable Adventures’ ambition to improve current and future food systems.

“Eatable Adventures aims to build a more efficient and sustainable food system,” she says.

“This initiative addresses this objective and the company’s strategy of betting on open innovation, facilitating new models of collaboration between the industry and start-ups so that innovation can be applied to the sector in a more agile and efficient manner. to.”

Eatable understands the difficulty of predicting the foodtech environment, but hopes its accelerator project will provide some direction.

“The foodtech ecosystem is a rapidly changing environment, and it is difficult to predict what technologies will apply within these challenges,” continues Ortega. “Certainly, topics such as upcycling, resource optimization and carbon footprint reduction will be key to selecting startups to work with the company.”

Within this context of adaptation and anticipation, Ortega outlines that the portal itself is looking for participants with some track record.

“The Innovation Portal aims to address the various challenges of the lipid industry to find new and disruptive solutions to improve the efficiency and sustainability of current production models and to seek new opportunities in the market. ‘ emphasizes Ortega.

The company aims to have a long-term impact on the industry with its innovation portal, but the dynamics of collaboration with its yearly challenges are agile, collaborating with start-ups that have already reached a certain level of maturity in the market. I am looking for company.

This challenge calls for start-ups within the lipid sector. Raising the Bar Ortega discusses the Open Innovation Portal’s flagship Let’s Raise The Bar challenge, which plans to accelerate startups within the lipid sector.

“The Alianza team are experts in lipids and fats in the food sector, so the relationship between the lipid and soap industries is logical,” she outlines.

“Let’s Raise The Bar Challenge is the soap industry’s most disruptive start-up in all sectors to provide consumers with quality products and whose production is earth-friendly and sustainable raw materials. The aim is to find companies.”

It also offers a wide range of potential benefits for runners and those who participate, and serves as a framing system for Alianza to extend its lipid and adipose expertise to the wider community.

“This challenge will allow the Alianza team to become a supplier of lipids for the development of future projects or collaborate on the design and manufacture of specific products,” Ortaga said.

“This also enhances the generation of new ideas and enables cost optimization through access to technology and opportunities for faster product scaling,” she adds.

“The company can also provide product development for start-up companies in geographic areas that are more favorable than their competitors, and participate in the capital of start-up companies through the disbursement of certain funds or through outright acquisitions. .”

Building on Success Eatable Adventures can already claim several successful startup graduates from our accelerator program.

Ortega spotlights two.

“Another example would be Econoke. This start-up is a market leader in raw materials produced in controlled-environment agriculture. They grow beer hops using vertical indoor farming techniques to maximize quality and production, It ensures ideal conditions for optimal plant growth.”

James Davis

