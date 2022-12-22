How ad tech will continue to innovate amid growing challenges





Predictions for digital advertising in 2023 are subject to some assumptions, but they also contain a lot of uncertainty due to the transformation across the industry.

Economic valuations over the next year are putting pressure on budgets as the digital advertising industry grapples with new regulations and technology impacting revenue. And as always, trust is becoming increasingly important for ad tech to prove its worth to both advertisers and publishers. Consolidation is also impacting the sector as players in this space seek more innovation and transparency from vendors.

In this new Q&A, Dr. Jochen Schlosser, Chief Technology Officer at Adform, discusses how ad tech will respond to questions about privacy, identity, sustainability and transparency in 2023 at Digiday Media’s custom in-house agency. I talked to

How will the expected general recession affect the sector? Is there an argument that ad tech will innovate out of adversity?

Jochen Schlosser: This economic crisis has reduced budgets and increased inflation. Advertisers are much more cost conscious and focused on tracking ROI, measuring and demonstrating real impact of their investments. So typically less money is put into innovation than before. As the economy returns, we will once again see a huge boost to innovation as new identity solutions become shorter.

However, while some firms – profitable ones – have an opportunity to innovate and stay ahead of the curve with the aim of increasing their market share, others are slowing down.

How does sustainability affect ad tech innovation?

Jochen Schlosser: In advertising, sustainability has crept into governance discussions for several years. There are some important questions that CMOs must answer. How do I control where my money goes? How do I distribute to publishers that are considered good at transparency, ethics and sustainability?

More companies are looking at sustainability, choosing vendors with a record of trust in sustainability, or even wanting to offer opportunities to optimize their spending with sustainable publishers. Are they using green energy? How do they source their partners? Corporate carbon neutrality and ethical standards are becoming a business imperative for brands.

Most of the ad tech companies I spoke with already have sustainability policies in place. As an industry, we connect billions of dollars of demand with trillions of opportunities to display ads on publisher properties. If either side starts asking for more sustainable deals, ad tech and programmatic are the way to go. Advertisers need a simple solution to activate and run sustainable advertising, so they innovate around products that trade on the basis of sustainability.

Is the death of cookies still an issue, or are marketers finding other solutions?

Jochen Schlosser: It’s true that Cookie will die, but the timing is still a bit unclear. Unless people trust this end date, it will continue to be the biggest annoyance in the industry.

For some large publishers and advertisers, it’s still hard to believe that cookies will go away in 24 months. So many companies move slowly, but innovative companies are ahead of the curve. They are best positioned, already gaining traction in first-party data, and building deeper partnerships based on the security and quality of first-party identifiers.This will be a game changer for the industry. I guess.

However, many are still looking for a solution. But he is not the only global solution. There is no one solution that fits all needs in all markets. The answer that the industry will arrive at will be regional. There will probably be 10 ID solutions that need to be leveraged in parallel by a large DSP. This will help mid-to-long tail publishers in particular continue to run programmatic ads. Yes, suitable solutions are starting to emerge, but we don’t see a single solution that has global or country-wide coverage. Strong in audience control, governance and privacy, and as good or better than third-party cookies We believe that there are different solutions in each market that offer value for money. Very optimistic about the overall future here.

What progress will we see in measurement and attribution?

Jochen Schlosser: The removal of cookies is related to measurement and attribution around areas of uniqueness that are particularly important for brand advertising. If you don’t know your own user base, you don’t know the reach of your target audience or the incremental reach from channel A to channel B.

I think we were in the right place when it came to measuring and tracking what I call the traditional programmatic channel. We are in an exciting place when it comes to emerging channels such as digital billboards and his CTV.

We’ve seen a lot of definitions in the new channels now, and we’re going to see a lot of implementation around brand measurement and the controls we need. Visibility, fraud prevention, tracking, etc. will soon become standardized. Downstream, the focus for everyone is on the highest level of standardization, certification and discrepancy reduction for these new channels.

Jochen Schlosser: Yes. But everyone has to handle (r)evolution themselves. To all advertisers, agencies, and publishers out there: STOP! Don’t wait for a trend to solve your problem. We all work in different ways, different companies, different teams, different business ideas, different business directions. For each of us, different things are important and different priorities. Business success is always an interplay of the current situation, the macroeconomic environment in which the company operates, and where the company wants to go next year and beyond. The noise about trends often obscures what really matters in the context of a particular company.

Organizer: Adform

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://digiday.com/sponsored/how-ad-tech-will-continue-to-innovate-amid-growing-challenges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos