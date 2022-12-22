Washington moves swiftly to crack down on TikTok, but little progress has been made in Big Tech





CNN—

In the coming days, the United States is expected to ban federal employees from downloading or using TikTok on government-issued phones and tablets, carrying out its broadest crackdown on short-form video apps to date.

The imminent ban is the result of a bill that passed Congress in the final days of the year with lightning speed and bipartisan support. From just another proposal from Republican lawmakers, it was unanimously adopted by the Senate, endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and added to the massive end-of-year congressional spending package. It has gained support from the White House, which is blocking TikTok on devices.

TikTok’s action will have limited impact on the app’s broader U.S. user base, but national security concerns, bipartisan anti-China allegations and more targeted proposals combine to align legislative stars It highlights how lawmakers can act quickly when

But Congress, in its hasty pursuit of legislation, has made no notable lack of progress in regulating America’s tech giants more broadly, despite years of reports, hearings, and proposed legislation. I have to pay attention to.

The stark difference between the two shows that simple narratives, well-funded lobbying and genuinely thorny policy issues can make or break a bill. It also suggests that a select few big tech companies continue to dominate the market and are central to the lives of countless American households.

The tech industry’s biggest players have faced an alleging kitchen sink in recent years… from a nascent rival in the kneecap. Harmful to children and mental health. undermine democracy. Spreading hate speech or harassment. Censor conservative views. to a local news agency that went bankrupt. Big Tech is known as one of Washington’s greatest villains.

But this year, two years after the Trump administration threatened to ban its application in the United States amid mounting tensions with China, TikTok has again emerged as an even bigger target. It’s a relatively simple case where the author advocated banning the app.

The main allegation against TikTok is that it poses a potential national security risk. US officials are concerned that the Chinese government could pressure TikTok or its parent company, ByteDance, to hand over personal information of US users.

There is no evidence yet that it actually happened. Still, policymakers and security experts say China’s national security laws could identify core risks that fit a broader anti-China narrative related to issues such as trade, human rights and authoritarianism. Those concerns were renewed after this year’s report suggested that US user data was repeatedly accessed by employees based in China. TikTok disputes this report.

In recent weeks, many states have jumped on the bandwagon, further increasing pressure on Congress to act. More than a dozen states, from Maryland to South Dakota, have now banned her from TikTok on state government devices.

TikTok maintains robust security controls over data and claims to prioritize user privacy. It has also taken steps in recent months, both technical and organizational, to block U.S. user data from other parts of its business. acknowledging that employees have access to user data on TikTok and refusing to promise to block the flow of that data in general.

Since 2020, TikTok has been negotiating arrangements with the US government to keep the app running in the US. But these talks have so far proven futile, giving policymakers at the legislative and state levels an opportunity to push for restrictions on TikTok.

TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said he was disappointed by Congress’ move to ban TikTok on government devices.

Michael Beckerman, head of public policy at TikToks, called the ban affecting government devices a political approach with no real impact on national security.

Beckerman told CNN’s Jake Tupper on Tuesday that he believes many of the concerns are overstated, but he believes these issues can be resolved through ongoing government negotiations.

TikTok has significantly expanded its presence in Washington in recent years.

In 2019, ByteDance had 17 lobbyists who spent $270,000 on lobbying, according to public records collected by the transparency group OpenSecrets. By the end of last year, the number of lobbyists had more than doubled, and the company had spent nearly $5.2 million on lobbying.

But that pales in comparison to the full force of the Big Techs lobbying machine, which has become one of the biggest in Washington.

Meta was the Internet industry’s largest lobbying giant, spending over $20 million last year. Next at Amazon he had $19 million, then at Google almost $10 million. Combined, he spent about $49 million on lobbying, nearly ten times what TikToks’ parent company spent, but still ranked him number four on the list.

Tech giants have repeatedly sent their CEOs to the Capitol, citing the threat of China’s competition in some cases. They also relied on support from the trade associations they are members of and relied on advertising campaigns to make their case against some of the biggest legislative threats to business.

One of those bills, the American Online Innovation and Choice Act (AICOA), creates new barriers between different lines of business for technology platforms, including preventing Amazon from engaging with third-party sellers in its own marketplace. prevent you from competing. The legislation was the result of a 16-month-long House antitrust investigation into the tech industry that concluded in 2020 that many of the biggest tech companies are effectively monopolies.

For much of this year, AICOA supporters have insisted there are enough votes to pass the bill and have asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to bring it to the floor. But between the tech industry’s heavy lobbying and doubts about whether the bill was actually voted on, supporters weren’t getting the voice they wanted. A similar fate awaited other technology-focused antitrust legislation that would force Apple to allow iPhone apps to be downloaded from any website, not just its own app store. .

For a short time this month, lawmakers appear poised to pass legislation that could force Meta, Google, and other platforms to pay news outlets a larger percentage of their advertising revenue. I was. However, the bill fell through after Meta warned that it could have to remove news content entirely from its platform if the bill is passed.

Time and time again, Silicon Valley’s biggest players have maneuvered in Washington to defend their turf from lawmakers eager to nail them.

But it’s not just lobbying that has made passage of these bills difficult. Imposing sweeping regulation across an industry is much harder than passing legislation that dictates how the US government treats proprietary technology.

TikTok’s bill to ban the app from government devices is seen as having a limited impact on the company’s broader U.S. user base, which is skewed toward young people. A ban may not reach the many teens and other young people whose apps are becoming more popular.

With at least 100 million users in the U.S. by 2020, and likely more by now, TikTok has become too big to be completely banned, some analysts say. the list said.

Politically speaking, in light of TikTok’s deep foothold among U.S. consumers, a ban affecting government devices would enjoy clear legal authority over official devices, while a broader ban would It’s also an easy achievement for policy makers who don’t have to worry about triggering the consumer backlash they may incur.

In contrast, decisions about the rules that governments may impose on technology platforms raise questions about how these regulations will affect different parts of the economy, from small businesses to individual users to the internet itself. to the future of

In some cases, legislation has clarified First Amendment issues and partisan divisions, as with proposals to amend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the technology industry’s decades-long liability shield for content moderation. may occur. Democrats say Section 230 should be changed to allow social media companies to leave some hate speech and offensive content unaddressed.

The combination of cross-cutting politics and the technical challenges of regulating the entire technology sector makes it truly difficult for lawmakers to reach agreement, not to mention the potential economic impact of undermining it. I’m here.

So it’s no wonder lawmakers go with it when they decide they can easily win.

