



The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) presents Abbott with multiple CES 2023 Innovation Awards for industry-leading health technology. FreeStyle Libre® technology named best medical technology of the last 50 years by Galien Foundation

Abbott Park, Ill. / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Abbott (NYSE:ABT) has been recognized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) for life-changing technologies that are advancing and improving the health technology industry. , winner of three CES 2023 Innovation Awards. lives of people around the world. CTA is the organization behind the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s most influential technology event.

Ahead of the CES 2023 event, three Abbott industry-leading technological advancements were honored with CES 2023 Innovation Awards. All of these fall into the Digital Health Awards category.

Aveir VR Leadless Pacemaker – The world’s only leadless pacemaker, designed to be fully retrievable with a unique mapping feature that assesses correct position prior to placement. The system was developed by Abbott to treat patients with slow heart rhythms and eliminates the wires used to deliver therapy with traditional pacemakers. As a person’s therapeutic needs evolve across up to six areas of the body, more than ever, the body adjusts as pain points change. Detects monkeypox virus.

The CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition that recognizes design and engineering excellence in consumer technology products. The program recognizes the year’s most innovative products in a number of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated products in each.

Last year, Abbott became the first healthcare company to keynote CES and has won nine CES Innovation Awards in the past two years.

Other Abbott products that have previously won CES Innovation Awards include the FreeStyle Libre 32, the world’s smallest, thinnest3 and most accurate4 14-day glucose sensor, and CES 2022 Best of Innovation Award winner . BinaxNOW™5, his COVID-19 self-test #1 in the US. The UltreonTM 1.0 intravascular imaging and coronary physiology software platform combines optical coherence tomography and artificial intelligence to help guide and optimize stent placement decisions.

In addition to the CES 2023 award, Abbott was recently recognized with other top honors for its medical technology, including its revolutionary FreeStyle Libre technology, which was named Best Medical Technology of the Last 50 Years by the Galien Foundation. . The FreeStyle Libre portfolio has changed the lives of approximately 4.5 million people with diabetes worldwide.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fulfilling lives at every stage of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans healthcare, including leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition, and branded generics. 113,000 employees serve people in more than his 160 countries.

Connect with us on www.abbott.com, LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/), Facebook (www.facebook.com/Abbott) and Twitter @AbbottNews.

1 This product is not cleared or approved by the FDA, but has been approved for emergency use by the FDA under the EUA for use by approved laboratories. This product is only approved for the detection of nucleic acids from monkeypox virus, not other viruses or pathogens. Emergency use of this product is permitted only during the period of declaration that circumstances exist that justify permitting the emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for the detection and/or diagnosis of monkeypox virus infection. Diagnose infection with non-variola orthopoxvirus under Section 564(b)(1) of 21 USC § 360bbb-3(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. as soon as you can.

2 INDICATIONS AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: FreeStyle Libre 3 System: Failure to use the FreeStyle Libre 3 System in accordance with label directions may result in missed severe low or high glucose events, treatment decisions, Doing so may result in injury. If blood glucose alarms and readings do not match your symptoms or expectations, use the fingertip reading of your blood glucose meter to determine treatment. Seek medical attention if necessary or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety information.

3 Among the sensors applied to the patient.

4 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Comparison based on public information.

5 BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Antigen Self Test is a qualitative nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 with or without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons suggestive of COVID-19 infection when tested more than once. lateral flow immunoassay for the detection of 3 days with an interval of at least 24 hours but not more than 48 hours between tests. The test is available for non-prescription home use using either self-collected direct anterior nasal (nostril) swab samples from individuals 15 years of age or older or adult-collected anterior nasal (nostril) swab samples from individuals 2 years of age or older. Approved.

The BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Test has not been cleared or approved by the FDA. They are approved by the FDA under Emergency Use Authorization. They are only authorized for detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2 and not for other viruses or pathogens, and there are circumstances that justify authorization for emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection. Only allowed for the duration of the declaration that it exists. and/or a diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21 USC § 360bbb-3(b)(1). unless the declaration is terminated or the authorization is revoked early. I have. When used for symptoms, a single test can be used.

6 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Data based on worldwide user numbers for the FreeStyle Libre portfolio compares to user numbers for other leading personal use sensor-based glucose monitoring systems.

See additional multimedia and ESG storytelling from Abbott at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Information: Spokesperson: Abbott Website: www.abbott.comEmail: [email protected]

Source: Abbott

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.accesswire.com/733023/Abbott-Receives-Three-CES-2023-Innovation-Awards-for-Advancements-in-Health-Technology

