Leonardo in Takeoff: Startup acceleration program





We have reached the first milestone of Takeoff, an acceleration program dedicated to startups in the aerospace, aviation and advanced hardware sectors, in which Leonardo is one of the leading corporate partners. About 10 startups were selected from 20 candidates to present their projects in different areas of expertise. New human/machine interaction and pilot training solutions. A new 3D printing solution for components made of composite materials. Advanced mechanical systems to support future hydrogen and fuel cell applications. Innovative satellite applications and services, advanced air logistics and unmanned aerial vehicle solutions.

After five months of training, mentorship and assistance in the creation of proof-of-concept and pilot projects, an initiative supported by Leonardo and other industry partners of Accelerator, the founders of the start-up will bring their prototypes and concepts to OGR in Turin. Takeoff Expo event held at The winning project presentation event also provided an opportunity to remind the audience that submissions are now being accepted for the second round of Takeoff His Accelerator Startup, which will be announced in October 2023.

Supporting the growth of start-ups and the development of highly innovative projects, both through specific internal initiatives (Entrepreneurship Calls) and the public (Business Innovation Factories), is a Be One of the goals of the Tomorrow Leonardo 2030 Strategic Plan. Long-term growth in the field of innovation in the creation of new technologies and high-tech markets.

Takeoff not only represents a talent scouting opportunity, but it also marks Leonardo laying down the roots of tomorrow’s up-and-coming companies, supporting product innovation in their areas of interest while applying ecosystem logic based on new ideas. , an agile and rapid approach to solutions and product demos, moving from proof-of-concept to market. The Leonardos Unmanned Systems unit is the main promoter of this specialized Italian accelerator for the aerospace industry in Turin. The company envisions this project as offering two key opportunities. The first is to attract investment in technologies of key interest to the company’s business units, and the second is to lay the groundwork for the development of future aerospace cities and synergistic ecosystems. Very notable is the added value from our support for the accelerator and our collaborative activities with startups founded by the aircraft sector, which is the initiative’s primary financial backer. and digitized. Leonardo Aircraft Division, as an industrial partner of TAKEOFF, will support the implementation of innovation and digital transformation strategies and will support the Future Flight Leonardo Innovation Network F2LINK, a network dedicated to fixed wings, through the identification of key start-ups for technological growth. We supply. its products and processes. The goal is to bring the most interesting start-ups down the growth path and establish collaborations with them in order to proactively integrate their innovative value propositions to complement and extend their enterprise business. Massive streams of innovation such as flight and mission autonomy, pilot performance monitoring, advanced man-machine interfaces and, more generally, the digitization of corporate processes and programs.

Every three years, the Takeoff Program will select up to 10 pre-seed and seed-stage startups and provide them with the opportunity to access a five-month acceleration program organized by various project partners to help define their startups. to guide We help you understand your business model and identify the market and the best sales strategies to reach your goals.

Takeoff has a total of €21 million to invest in the growth of companies across the region (both Italian and foreign companies based in Italy) specializing in aerospace and advanced hardware. The takeoff was initiated by CDP Venture Capital in April 2022 through an Italian accelerator fund. Fondazione CRT; Fondazione Sviluppo e Crescita CRT (Foundation for Growth and Development) and UniCredit, co-investor and operations manager Plug And Play Tech Center. His OGR Turin as an innovation and networking partner. Institutional Partner Unione Industriali Torino, Corporate Partners Leonardo and AVIO.

