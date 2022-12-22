Ireland’s 10 million projects highlight the potential of quantum technology to protect data





Researchers will work together to integrate secure quantum devices and systems into Ireland’s telecommunications infrastructure.

Irish quantum technology experts are part of a project aimed at future-proofing the telecommunications infrastructure across Europe.

Research from universities and laboratories across the country will bring together their expertise to examine how quantum technology can be used to secure Ireland’s infrastructure and data transmissions.

This is particularly timely given the spate of cyberattacks that have affected Irish organizations in recent years, including last year’s ransomware attack against HSE.

The €10 million IrelandQCI project is part of an EU-wide quantum communications infrastructure program called EuroQCI and is funded by the Irish government and the EU.

The 30-month project will be led by the Waterford-based Walton Institute, part of the South East Institute of Technology.

Walton Lab Director Dr. Deirdre Kilbane hailed the project as “a first step towards building a quantum internet in Ireland”.

“It is an exciting time for Waterford and the South East region to play a key role in ensuring the security of Ireland’s data and communications,” she added.

Other partners include researchers from the Tyndall Institute at Trinity College Dublin and University College Cork, with support from University College Dublin and the University of Maynooth.

They are all member institutions of Connect, the Irish Science Foundation Research Center for Future Networks and Communications.

Other IrelandQCI participants include the Irish Center for High-End Computing, HEAnet and ESB Telecoms.

Experts work together to integrate secure quantum devices and systems into traditional communications infrastructure.

They do this by hardening ESB Telecoms’ fiber optic network with an extra layer of security, based on principles of quantum physics such as quantum key distribution (QKD).

QKD is a secure communication method for exchanging cryptographic keys known only to shared parties. This communication scheme takes advantage of the properties of quantum physics to exchange cryptographic keys in a provable and secure manner.

The Irish QCI team will use existing classical fiber systems and integrated quantum channels to establish a QKD infrastructure along the main network backbone from Dublin to Cork via Waterford.

The team will also pilot 16 advanced use cases for quantum security technologies with stakeholders from the public, industrial and academic sectors.

In this project, experts will work with these stakeholders to educate them about the potential of quantum technology. This engagement takes the form of lectures, training, workshops and visits to the Institute of Quantum Technology.

Ireland’s QCI team also hopes to further build out the country’s quantum technology ecosystem.

Minister of State for Environment, Climate and Communications Ossian Smith said:

“Developing Ireland’s first quantum communications infrastructure network brings quantum technology one step closer and will help Irish businesses, public institutions and the general public begin building the skills they need to benefit from the quantum internet. I will,” he added.

