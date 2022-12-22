Ontario pledges $19 million to state’s regional tech hubs to boost EV manufacturing





Winners include ventureLAB, Communitech, Invest Ottawa and NORCAT.

The Ontario government is contributing C$19 million to the province’s Regional Technology Development Site (RTDS) to step up the development and manufacturing of zero-emission electric vehicles (EVS).

RTDS will enable physical sites across Ontario that bring together academic institutions, regional innovation centers, incubators, accelerators, and regional and industry sources to develop, test, and commercialize automotive technology and smart mobility solutions. We can support companies in Each RTDS provides access to physical space, tools, and advisory support.

The cars of the future will be built in Ontario by Ontario workers. – Vic Fedeli Minister of Economic Development

Ontario’s seven RTDS are located in Waterloo, Ottawa, Hamilton, Durham, Windsor Essex and Toronto, while the newly established Northern RTDS includes Greater Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Timmins, Themiscumming Shores and Sault Ste. increase. Marie and North Bay.

Funding made through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) will go to several RTDS-connected technology hubs in Ontario (ventureLAB, Communitech, Spark Centre, Invest WindsorEssex, Innovation Factory, Invest Ottawa, NORCAT (formerly Northern Center Four)). Advanced Technologies)).

VentureLab announced last week that it has secured $1 million out of a total $19 million investment to establish an automotive-focused stream within its hardware accelerator program, the Hardware Catalyst Initiative (HCI). .

Funding amounts for each of the remaining six RTDSs have not been announced. An OVIN spokesperson told BetaKit that he expects the rest of the announcements to be made in 2023.

Each regional site focuses on one component of the automotive and smart mobility sector, such as hardware, security and data analytics. Invest WindsorEssex said it specializes in automotive cybersecurity, while VentureLab is establishing automotive hardware programming. Northern RTDS’ focus is on battery technology and electrification.

Based in Kitchener-Waterloo, Communitech is a high volume, light vehicle (passenger car, truck and van), heavy vehicle (commercial truck and bus) and, above all, intelligent transportation systems for Ontario start-ups.

Durham RTDS provides access to equipment, hardware and software aimed at reducing barriers to innovation for early-stage technology companies in the connected and autonomous vehicle sector.

Based in Hamilton, the Innovation Factory houses the Integrated Transportation and Mobility Center (CITM) that supports companies developing solutions around connected and autonomous vehicles, smart mobility and smart transportation.

Similarly, Invest Ottawa operates a research and development facility dedicated to automotive technology. Named Area XO, the center was established to facilitate the secure development, testing and adoption of smart mobility, autonomy and connectivity technologies.

RELATED: How electrification of transport will skyrocket Ontario’s economy

NORCAT brings together Ontario’s manufacturing sector with the mining and minerals expertise and talent of northern Ontario. It aims to help companies develop Ontario’s EV supply chain. This includes early critical mineral refining, downstream battery cell design and EV powertrains, and manufacturing.

The Ontario government claims to have committed about $46.5 million in investments to help the province build safer, cleaner and more efficient transportation. This builds on his 10-year plan for the state, which saw his $56.4 million investment in OVIN overall.

This investment [RTDS] Helping innovators across the state get the support they need to bring Ontario-made EVs and connected and self-driving vehicle solutions to the world, said Vic Fedeli, Minister for Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. said Mr. Future cars will be built in Ontario by Ontario workers, he added.

Featured image courtesy of the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network.

