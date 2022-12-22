NFL and Google Announce Agreement to Stream NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV and Primetime Channels





The National Football League today announced a multi-year deal with Google that grants YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime channels exclusive rights to distribute the NFL Sunday Ticket to U.S. consumers beginning with the 2023 NFL season. . This strategic partnership will give fans even more access to his NFL Sunday Ticket, giving them access to YouTube’s best technology and product innovations.

“We are thrilled to bring the NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime channels, ushering in a new era in how fans across the country watch and follow the NFL,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “For years, we have focused on increasing the digital distribution of our games, and this partnership is another example of how we look to the future and build the next generation of NFL fans. “

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said: “This expanded partnership with the NFL will allow viewers to experience the games they love in engaging and innovative ways through our YouTube TV and YouTube primetime channels. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the NFL.A place for sports enthusiasts everywhere.”

Starting next season, the NFL Sunday Ticket will be available for YouTube’s two growing subscription businesses as an add-on package on YouTube TV and a standalone a la carte on YouTube Primetime channels.

The NFL Sunday Ticket consists of all out-of-market Sunday regular season NFL games (based on viewer location) airing on FOX and CBS, allowing US fans to watch their favorite shows wherever they live. You can follow all teams and players. Updated NFL Sunday Ticket product features and functionality will be announced ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

The NFL Sunday Ticket was launched in 1994 and has been distributed on DirecTV’s satellite service since its inception. The NFL and YouTube will work together to determine additional ways to support distribution of the NFL Sunday Ticket at commercial venues such as bars and restaurants.

The NFL and Google have been partners since the league first launched its official NFL channel on YouTube in 2015. Since then, the NFL’s YouTube channel has grown to over 10 million subscribers enjoying clips, highlights, game day compilations and exclusive original content. Series such as NFL Follies and NFL Films’ two-time Emmy-winning flagship series Gameday All-Access invite fans into the huddle and give them exclusive in-game access to player shows with microphones. It will be held.

Since 2015, the NFL’s presence on YouTube has grown to include channels from all 32 NFL clubs, plus 10 official league channels, including NFL Films, NFL Network and the NFL’s Hispanic channel Mundo NFL. I was. Since the NFL and YouTube partnership began, NFL content on YouTube has generated billions of views.

In 2020, the NFL expanded its partnership with NFL Network and NFL RedZone with a carriage deal to bring YouTube TV subscribers to the area. Under the expanded relationship, the contract of carriage was extended.

YouTube continues to be a key way for NFL fans around the world to access NFL content, and with this new deal, a broader commitment to work together to engage with the NFL’s international fan base. can be seen. This includes increasing content for the NFL Channel, creating NFL International Shows available on the YouTube platform, and creating Creator His Content His Program for select top YouTube creators around the world.

“As the way fans enjoy NFL football evolves in a changing media landscape, innovators like YouTube will continue to evolve,” said Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and chairman of the NFL’s media committee. Our partnership with will make more games available to more fans.” This partnership will help us grow our game for future generations and encourage them to follow the sport they love. make it possible.”

Additionally, as part of the deal, YouTube and the NFL will facilitate exclusive access to official content and the opportunity for select YouTube creators to attend major NFL big events. YouTube now also sponsors Back Together Saturday and NFL Kickoff His Weekend. Back Together Saturday marks the start of the league’s official training camp, where all 32 NFL clubs practice at club-led fan events. YouTube’s sponsorship of the NFL Kickoff Weekend marks the first time a league partner will have a presence from Thursday night’s season kickoff through the weekend’s games and into Monday night, leading to the start of the season. Drive excitement.

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that allows viewers to watch live and on-demand TV from over 100 channels through a simple, award-winning experience. Viewers can access local and national live sports, breaking news, shows, movies, and more, and watch them on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). With over 5 million subscribers and trial users, YouTube TV offers unlimited cloud DVR storage space, the ability to view major sports plays, hide spoilers, and check real-time stats It provides functions such as

YouTube primetime channels are a new way for users to subscribe and watch content from their favorite streaming services directly in the YouTube app. With over 30 channels, users can browse, sign up and watch their favorite shows, movies, sports and more. With so many streaming options available today, Primetime Channels makes it easy for viewers to watch content in one place without having to navigate from app to app, all with a single subscription. You can also manage from one location.

The NFL is the most popular live TV content in all of sports and entertainment. Over the past five years, 49 of the top 50 and 92 of the top 100 most-watched programs on U.S. television were NFL games.

