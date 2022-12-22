The Commanding Heights – Green Tech Revolution





2022 has been a dramatic year across markets, the economy and geopolitics. 2023 could bring about not just the same, but even greater change. David Skilling and I argue that politics could become war by other means in the coming year, in the sense that strategic competition between large regions will be the dominant theme operating in the international political economy. wrote that it could be characterized by the aphorism of Clausewitz. This note focuses on this key element: the energy policy and new technology revolution.

Energy and technology are two key domains in the upcoming strategic race, with governments around the world looking to secure a leading position.

Technology is commonly believed to dominate the overwhelming heights of the global economy. National economic policies often focus on developing technological advantages, from the United States and China to smaller economies such as Singapore and the Netherlands. And China, the EU, and the US are increasingly focusing on increasing their strategic autonomy in key technology sectors. Economic sanctions and restrictions have been placed on technology flows and investments between competing blocs, which he will tighten until 2023 to bring in a wider range of countries. You have to make a choice.

By 2023, we expect a significant acceleration in the amount of government capital flowing into strategic technology areas such as the United States, China and Europe. Huge sums of money have been enacted (and proposed) in the United States for investment in US infrastructure and innovation. Areas of focus include AI, big data, quantum, 5G, and semiconductors.

strategic autonomy

These are the kinds of measures that China has taken for some time. Europe is also increasingly focused on strategic autonomy. This has implications for strategic investments in innovation, from semiconductors to establishing a leading global competitive position in the green economy.

The fragmentation of the global economy comes at a price, driven by strategic autonomy. However, as in other areas, competition between nations is a good thing, creating sharper incentives for investment and innovation. Of course, geopolitical competition led to greater innovation during the Cold War. President Kennedy’s commitment to landing humans on the moon was motivated primarily by competition from the Soviet Union.

Israel is another example of how geopolitical tensions have supported strong innovation performance, with spillovers from the Defense Innovation Complex. Her R&D spending in Israel is the highest among developed countries. Higher investment in innovation and technology can create productivity gains.

But the experience of the last two years, reinforced by the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shows that the world has not dematerialized. Energy remains a core component of competitive advantage. The United States has the advantage of being highly energy self-sufficient compared to Europe, which currently faces competitive pressures, especially in energy-intensive sectors.

Energy investment will accelerate for a variety of reasons. Addressing current high prices and supply concerns. as a matter of industrial policy; adhere to net-zero targets; And as a matter of strategic autonomy. An economy that can rapidly transition to renewable energy (electricity, green hydrogen) will benefit. In 2023, the pace of this migration could accelerate.

Countries and companies that are able to combine technology/innovation leadership with the security of the supply of critical flows of goods and energy perform better. In our view, the technology-focused investment pillars will be in strategic priority technologies, from semiconductors and AI/data to defense technology (drones, fighter programs) to green technology (batteries, hydrogen). prize.

The pace of change is noticeably faster as technology and energy are framed in increasingly strategic terms. 2023 could be an inflection point in the range of strategic investments.

implication

Invest in areas that are strategic priorities, as well as support other policies and regulations, given the total flow of government capital

Long live a country at the heart of the technology and energy revolution. Over the past few decades, the US has dominated by maintaining strong positions in both (which is unique).

Links between business and government enhance the prosperity of businesses that can become part of the strategic innovation landscape.

