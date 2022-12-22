YouTube Streams NFL Sunday Ticket Package With 7-Year Deal





Official: YouTube is taking over the NFL’s Sunday Ticket.

Google and the National Football League announced a deal on Thursday to make YouTube the exclusive home for Sunday Ticket’s off-market gaming packages, beginning with the 2023 season. The deal ends his 28-year stewardship of DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket. Aimed at avid fans and football bettors, Sunday Tickets provide access to all Sunday NFL day games broadcast by CBS and Fox during the regular season (subject to power outages at local his markets). ).

Starting next season, under a seven-year deal, the NFL Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package to YouTube TV on a standalone a la carte basis on YouTube’s recently launched Primetime channel (this is not required). subscription to YouTube TV). YouTube has not announced the price of the Sunday Ticket. DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket plan for the 2022 season started at $293.94.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Wall Street Journal reports that YouTube will pay Sunday Ticket an average of $2 billion a year, and may incur additional performance-based fees, while the New York Times reports that the deal is worth $2.5 billion a year. I see it as worth it. In any case, this is up from DirecTV reportedly paying $1.5 billion a year for the rights to the Sunday Ticket. Industry estimates put the satellite TV provider at 1.5 million to 2 million subscribers for this package.

The NFL and YouTube said they will work together to “determine additional ways to support the distribution of NFL Sunday tickets at commercial venues such as bars and restaurants.” According to the Journal report, this could amount to an additional $200 million payout from Google for him.

“We are thrilled to bring the NFL Sunday Ticket to our YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime channels, ushering in a new era in how fans across the country watch and follow the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “For years, we have focused on increasing the digital distribution of our games, and this partnership is another example of how we look to the future and build the next generation of NFL fans.”

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a statement: This expanded partnership with her NFL will allow viewers to experience the game they love in engaging and innovative ways through her YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime channels. “

Armed with the Sunday Ticket, YouTube TV is looking to reach new audiences, but you don’t have to subscribe to the $64.99/month service to get the Sunday Ticket. According to Google, the Internet pay-TV service has more than 5 million customers, including free trials.

The NFL was also said to be in talks with Apple, Amazon and ESPN before YouTube TV finalized its bid for the Sunday Ticket.

The Sunday Ticket was the last bucket of NFL media rights not locked up for the next decade. Last year, the NFL signed major deals with Disney, Fox, Paramount Global, NBC Universal and Amazon to keep most games with traditional media companies through 2033, and Amazon’s Prime Video to release “Thursday Night Football.” secured exclusivity.

The NFL and Google have been partners since the league launched its first official NFL channel on YouTube in 2015. Meanwhile, YouTube TV debuted in his 2017. Ahead of his 2020 NFL season, YouTube TV landed a shipping deal to add NFL Network to its base channel. We offer NFL RedZone as part of the Sports Plus add-on for YouTube TV ($10.99/month).

As part of the new Sunday Ticket agreement, YouTube and the NFL will provide select YouTube creators with “exclusive access to official content and the opportunity to participate” at “major NFL big events.”

Additionally, YouTube will be a presenting sponsor for Back Together Saturday. Back Together Saturday marks the start of the league’s official training camp, where all 32 NFL clubs practice at club-led fan events, and the NFL Kickoff Weekend marks Thursday night’s season from his kickoff to weekend games and Monday’s game. night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/digital/news/youtube-tv-nfl-sunday-ticket-2023-season-1235468074/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos