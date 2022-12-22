How Pittsburgh’s I&P Department Will Spend $18.9 Million in 2023





Without the Innovation & Performance Department, there would be no 311 hotline to answer questions from Pittsburgh citizens with concerns about city services, and no one to solve technical problems for other government departments.

I&P has been allocated $18.9 million as the Pittsburgh City Council approved an $825 million budget for the City of Pittsburgh for 2023. The amount the division received is only a 0.8% increase from the $18.7 million she had to work on in 2022, but Secretary Heidi Norman told her Technical.ly that I&P is in the process of raising funds. He said he has big plans for 2020 and is happy with the results of the budget process. It started this fall.

We have some big plans to improve our services to the public in the coming year, some of which are already in the first stages.

One of I&P’s functions is acting as the city’s IT department by supporting 18 other government departments and the Public Security Bureau. Next year, I&P will continue to modernize the Public Security Bureau’s application process for police records, fire hazard assessments, station alarms, etc. by replacing the previous system with a new record-keeping system and possibly updating it, Norman said. said.

The IT department also plans to overhaul the city’s internal network to better support the many requests for technical services from other departments. NetPGH, the network that provides fiber connectivity to all city buildings, is modernized with fiber. This is in addition to updating and cabling network equipment for the 120 facilities staffed by city staff.

In the new year, I&P will partner with the Ministry of Finance to improve software applications for tax services. The two divisions, like the Public Security Bureau, are also focused on improving real estate services by replacing legacy systems that no longer serve.

Replacing and improving old systems will be an ongoing theme in 2023. Norman said I&P is working with several departments to streamline existing online permitting processes for residents seeking permits to use city parks and shelters for events.

We’ve been allowing online permits for park shelters and special events for a few years now, but that feature wasn’t really what we or the public really wanted, so this is very exciting. I think this is a real boon to anyone interested in this kind of permission.

Regarding the PGH Lab, a program that connects local startups with city and local governments to test new products and services, Norman said he is currently in the process of selecting an eighth cohort. Participation in the program is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023.

PGH Labs has evolved over time and is a great opportunity for mentorship, especially for entrepreneurs who are typically underrepresented in the market, Norman said. Finally, we hope that they will be able to establish an ongoing working relationship with the city government or organizations they worked with during their cohort.

Notable alumni of this program include CleanRobotics, Honeycom Credit and Community Internet Solutions (aka Meta Mesh Wireless Communities).

Last but not least, the department is hiring. If you’re interested in public service and have skills as a web designer or administrative assistant, Norman recommends stopping by.

From the PGH lab’s newest cohort to replacing things that no longer serve the city and its residents, the budget will continue to improve the lives of residents and help the department function well, Norman says. Improve the work of the city government by working with her colleagues and other departments to adopt technology and provide improved services to residents. “

Atiya Irvin-Mitchell is a 2022-2023 squad member for Report for America. This is his The Groundtruth Project initiative that connects young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by Heinz Endowments. -30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/civic-news/pittsburghs-innovation-performance-department-budget-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos