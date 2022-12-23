2023 NDAA Highlights AI Investments in Cybersecurity, JADC2





DoD spending priorities include enhancing IT modernization and funding emerging technologies.

The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) will allow the Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2023 to strengthen the defense of the nation, including further development of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and digital twin technologies, strengthening cybersecurity, identifying costs associated with underperforming software, and funding emerging technologies. It provides an overview of the Ministry’s spending priorities. Department mission.

A key takeaway is the significant increase in research and development (R&D) focused on artificial intelligence, supporting a joint all-domain command and control (JADC2) strategy and cybersecurity efforts across the division. His total R&D spending has reached $137 billion, up $20 billion from his NDAA for 2022.

Defense spending bill authorizes spending of approximately $858 billion, including approximately $817 billion for the Department of Defense, $30.3 billion for programs within the Department of Energy (DOE), and $10.6 billion for “defense-related activities outside the jurisdiction of the NDAA.” doing.

Artificial intelligence

The 2023 NDAA requires the Secretary of Defense and the Director of National Intelligence to help the Pentagon’s new Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO) implement JADC2.

pace of innovation [with AI, RPA] At the National Defense Industry Associations JADC2 Symposium in July, Douglas Bush, the Army’s undersecretary for logistics and technology, said it’s accelerating, not slowing down. How do you ensure that elements of JADC2 are continually open to the latest technologies?

The NDAA notes that JADC2 interoperability concerns “may be resolved” with the help of mission integration software without the need to upgrade current hardware or switch existing system software, combat systems and other technologies as a lack of interoperability.

Mission integration software “ensures interoperability among systems, tools, applications, intelligence fusion systems task systems, tactical data links, cyberspace and electronic warfare systems, communication systems, communications and command and control systems, and common operational plans. Software that supports military operations by creating , and commander decision support. ”

CDAO’s mission includes mission integration software research to increase interoperability between JADC2 combat systems, software, and data.

“AI is at the heart of the JADC2 framework,” Maj. Ryan Harth, deputy chief of AI at the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Center for Force Modernization, told GovCIO Media & Research in an interview earlier this year. . ” [USASOC] The AI ​​department is focused on designing solutions that facilitate this rather than prescribing a single piece of software, which is focused on enabling organizations within USASOC to leverage their data. increase. “

When the office launched in June 2022, CDAO’s Craig Martell described improving user experience and data management as two top priorities for the office to meet JADC2 demands.

If this is about fast decision-making, we need to break things down fast, said Dennis Kroll, Marine Corps Director of Command, Control, Communications, and Computer/Cyber, Joint Chiefs of Staff and CIO. said the lieutenant general. A staff member (J6) at , explains how AI applications can use data to make decisions much faster than humans. Where is the data when we have to make decisions in milliseconds? We always have the right data for the right solutions, but we don’t know how to make use of it. Great care must be taken to ensure that IT solutions reflect combatant information. We need to make sure that IT storage his solution makes sense at the tactical edge and not let the policy get in the way.

Underperformance of IT and software

To address IT bloat and streamline IT and software modernization efforts, the 2023 NDAA requires the Secretary of Defense to reduce the risk of underperforming or outdated software and the use of IT and possible solutions. We are requesting an independent study of costs and challenges.

This research includes research that identifies the most pressing software and IT challenges that contribute to lost work hours, negative mission impacts, and high turnover. It also highlights any policy or technical challenges that limit a department’s ability to implement the required software or IT, and recommendations for addressing those challenges.

digital literacy training

Defense Acquisition Universities (DAUs) should develop training to improve the digital literacy of their service members.

The curriculum covers topics such as cybersecurity, IT systems, computer networks, cloud computing, AI, ML, distributed ledger technology, quantum technology, cyber threats and capabilities, and USCYBERCOM’s operational efforts to combat cyber threats. cover Mission requirements, USCYBERCOM’s current capabilities and systems, activities related to threat mitigation, deterrence, resilience and recovery policies, software acquisition and industry best practices related to cybersecurity software.

Pentagon Chief Information Officer John Sherman said in September that “a dedicated labor force is not only focused on cyber, but broader STEM efforts, and what we are doing throughout the enterprise era. We need a force strategy,” he said. .

Growing interest in strengthening the digital and cybersecurity workforce continues to receive more attention from federal CIOs in the defense and civilian sectors as labor shortages increase. Experts estimate that over 500,000 cybersecurity jobs remain unfilled, posing a national security threat.

The Federal Cyber ​​Workforce Management and Coordination Working Group released a Cyber ​​Workforce Report in October detailing challenges and coordinated interagency responses to this end.

The bill requires the President of the DAU and the Secretary of Defense to submit an implementation plan within 180 days of enactment of the NDAA and to implement the project within one year after the plan is submitted.

cyber security

The 2023NDAA establishes a five-year implementation plan for the adoption of AI in combat cyber missions within the Department of Defense and an integrated cyber and electronic warfare strategy to support combat commanders. It also approves an increase of approximately $56 million to the CYBERCOM Joint Cyber ​​Warfighting Architecture.

“When you mature, [AI] At GovCIO Media & Research’s CyberScape: Data & Automation Security event in October, Navy Department CISO Tony Plater said: – Time data for threat detection. As such, AI is in high demand to secure cloud services. “

The 2022 NDAA has given CYBERCOM more budgetary control over investments at the Joint Forces and military service level. This has allowed CYBERCOM to pivot and adjust its funding and priorities as needed to address the onslaught of cyberattacks and cyberthreats over the past few years.

In June, CYBERCOM executive director Dave Frederick said that CYBERCOM’s innovation unit, DreamPort, is working closely with the CDAO, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop a said they are extending AI for the mission of

To strengthen the DoD cybersecurity posture, the 2023 NDAA will increase $168 million for Cyber ​​Mission Force operational support and $20 million for Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) cyber modeling and simulation activities. and approved a $20 million increase for academic institutions. Excellence Cybersecurity Workforce Pilot Program at the National Security Agency Center.

The 2023 NDAA will also allow the Secretary of Defense to enhance the capabilities of foreign partnerships in cyber, including establishing a pilot program to share cyber capabilities with international partners.

emerging technology

Another priority of the 2023 NDAA is to accelerate the procurement of innovative technologies. The Secretary of Defense has 30 days after he receives the funding to submit a proposal selected for the award.

The NDAA requires each secretary of war to implement pilot programs in up to three new areas where digital twin technology can be used to improve military operations. The secretary has 90 days from when the NDAA is enacted to submit a plan to implement the digital twin technology.

the philosophy of [model-based engineering and digital twin] The design has exploded over time and I believe this is the model of the future. The program office is on the same digital platform as the design contractors, working together to develop the features. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said at the Air Force Summit in July that he thinks it will be the norm going forward.

The NDAA has also approved a $15 million increase for robotics supply chain research and a $20 million increase for utility-scale quantum computing activities at DARPA.

IT for Sustainability and Climate Resilience

The Secretary of Defense should establish a research program for commercially viable fuel systems using biofuels for vehicles, including the development of technologies that will enable durability and testing of fuel cells.

NDAA also authorizes funding for the use of sustainable aviation fuel in at least two geographically diverse facilities. The pilot program encourages collaboration with commercial airports and sustainable aviation fuel refineries to further the sustainability efforts outlined in the Air Force’s Climate Action Plan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://governmentciomedia.com/2023-ndaa-emphasizes-ai-investment-cybersecurity-jadc2

