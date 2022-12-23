Current Lack of Innovation in Pain Space Hurts Society





Current pain relievers are addictive (opioids) and can damage the liver (acetaminophen/Tylenol, or kidneys (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, NSAIDs) with considerable gastrointestinal toxicity).

Three notable events in November 2022 highlight the need for innovation in safer pain care

First, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in its updated clinical practice guidelines for opioid prescribing, encourages physicians to re-use opioids in individual cases of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain and those who are untreated. Residual crisis of pain. From the previous 2016 guidelines. Second, Regeneron announced that it had stopped developing a nerve growth factor (NGF) inhibitor for knee and hip osteoarthritis (OA) pain in Phase 3 trials. This follows her case of a rapidly progressive form of OA requiring joint replacement surgery.

Pfizer is also discontinuing its NGF program for pain in 2021 due to similar safety concerns and the lack of proven pain benefits of NSAIDs alone. Because NGF has poor pain mechanisms, targeting NGF for pain does not make much scientific sense. Further, how much limited U.S. health care costs could absorb the cost of a disease that affects more than 50 million Americans, even developing antibody therapies for pain areas rather than small molecules. is not answered. And third, Australian regulators are considering restricting the sale of acetaminophen this month. That’s because an independent expert report has raised concerns about overdosing in her teens, the woman most at risk. It includes avoiding stockpiling at home and requiring a prescription for anyone under the age of 18.

Acetaminophen Liver Toxicity Risk

Acetaminophen has a narrow therapeutic index, with both intentional overuse (e.g., attempted suicide) and unintentional overuse (e.g., unaware that acetaminophen is present in a variety of prescription and over-the-counter medications). ingestion), hepatotoxicity is a significant risk. In addition, there is a significant risk of liver damage when used in patients with compromised liver function, especially the elderly. Over the past few years, despite ongoing regulatory and educational efforts to improve patient safety, intentional and unintentional acetaminophen overdose remains a significant public health problem. Approximately 30,000 patients are hospitalized each year in the United States for acetaminophen hepatotoxicity. Safer non-NSAID alternatives to acetaminophen are needed to address acetaminophen hepatotoxicity. Indeed, ten years ago the FDA issued a boxed warning highlighting the potential for severe liver damage, similar to the current debate with Australian regulators. In Canada, acetaminophen toxicity persisted despite labeling changes implemented in 2009 and 2016. These labeling standards were created to communicate the dangers of acetaminophen overdose and to promote its safe use. However, from April 2004 to March 2020, the monthly rate of hospital and intensive care unit admissions due to an accidental acetaminophen overdose has not changed.

Renal, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal (GI) risks from NSAIDs

Risks from overuse of NSAIDs include increased blood pressure, nephrotoxicity leading to acute kidney injury (AKI), and gastrointestinal damage. In fact, most chronic NSAID users have significant small bowel damage and bleeding. In the treatment of acute pain in the postoperative period, the use of NSAIDs leads to her AKI and complications in patients undergoing surgery. There are several patient populations at risk for NSAID-induced AKI. Patients vulnerable to NSAIDs nephrotoxicity leading to serious adverse outcomes include those with chronic kidney disease. Exposure to NSAIDs was associated with an approximately 1.6-fold increase in her odds of developing AKI in hospitalized pediatric patients and in the elderly.

Prevalence of Pain and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the United States

OUD affects 2.1 million people in the United States and 16 million worldwide, and causes over 120,000 deaths each year from opioids. OUD includes misuse of prescription painkillers and heroin use. Prescription pain reliever misuse was his second most common form of illicit drug use in the United States in 2018 after marijuana use, with 3.6% of his population misusing pain relievers.

In the United States, pain afflicts more adults than diabetes and cancer, costing the health care system an estimated $635 billion annually. In September 2022, the CDC released preliminary data that drug overdose deaths topped 107,000 in the previous year. Drug-related deaths were disproportionately higher in the younger population than in the older population. Opioid prescriptions have been declining since 2012, with most overdose deaths from street-sold fentanyl, often mixed with other drugs, and 14,000 of these deaths. More cases were due to prescription pain relievers. Additionally, 500,000 emergency visits annually are attributed to misuse of prescription pain relievers.

Pain Relief Innovations of the Future

Randomized clinical trials have shown that non-opioid combination therapy (high-dose acetaminophen and NSAIDs) is at least as effective as opioids for many common types of moderate-to-severe pain. shown. Although pain is subjective, multiple well-conducted clinical trials have demonstrated high reproducibility of distinct endpoints. Therefore, pain clinical trials have a proven track record of efficacy when properly designed and conducted.

The prevalence of OUD, including high overdose rates in the United States and the toxicity profiles of currently available medicines, underscores the need for new strategies.

Recognizing the need for new non-opioid therapies, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) established Support to End the Long Term Addiction (HEAL) Initiative in 2018. innovation. The future towards safer treatment of pain comes with biopharmaceuticals. The investor community appreciates the significant opportunity to support scientifically rigorous and clinically validated lead assets for safer pain treatments.

Photo: Erhui1979, Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medcitynews.com/2022/12/current-lack-of-innovation-in-the-pain-space-hurts-society/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos