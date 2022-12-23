



I have used Google Drive for a long time. Over the years, we’ve connected to those who know a number of third-party applications and integrations to Google Cloud Storage services. Some of these apps and integrations I still use, but others got lost a while back. I’ve also come across third-party apps and integrations that don’t work.

And that is the crux of the matter. You’ve probably forgotten most of the apps and integrations you’ve added to Google Drive over the years. You can access your data even when you’re not using them.

This does not mean that individuals or organizations are malicious, but it is still not your chance. This is especially true if you store sensitive information in Google Drive.

what can you do Google makes it easy to see which apps and integrations you’ve added to Drive and disconnect them. We recommend doing this at least once a year. This is because you will be adding apps from Drive itself or from your mobile device. Do not leave unused apps connected to your account.

How to disconnect apps from Google Drive

Let me show you how this is done.

requirement

All this requires is a valid Google Drive account. that’s it. Let’s go cutting.

First, you need to log into your Google Drive account from your default web browser.

Click the gear icon in the main Google Drive window and select[設定]Choose.

Access your Google Drive settings.

Image: Jack Warren

From the left navigation,[アプリの管理]Click.

Google Drive options are limited.

Image: Jack Warren

In the window that appears, scroll through the list of connected apps until you find the app you want to disconnect. Once found,[オプション]Click the dropdown and[ドライブから切断]Choose.

You may also come across entries that only contain deleted data for hidden apps. This means the entry is no longer accessible to Google Drive, but the data from the connection is still there. It is safe to delete that data.

List of connected apps.

Image: Jack Warren

[ドライブから切断]After clicking , a new popup will appear asking you to confirm the disconnection. If you are sure[切断]Click to remove the app or integration from Google Drive.

simple peace of mind

Now you can separate unnecessary apps from Google Drive. As we mentioned earlier, you should check this list regularly and remove apps and integrations you no longer use.

But be careful not to disconnect the official Google app from Drive. These integrations should be left alone.

