BigBasket’s Big eGrocery Procurement: Agrifoodtech Week





Among a number of smaller funding announcements, India-based eGrocer BigBasket secured a $200 million mega round this week. At AgTech, deals from Grow Indigo and others were all about insect farming, forestry and more carbon capture.

food tech funding

BigBasket, an electronic grocery store owned by Tata Sons, has raised $200 million and is aiming to IPO by 2025. (Tech in Asia)

Restaurant management software startup allO has secured a 1.4 million ($1.4 million) seed round. Keen Venture Partners led the round with participation from angel investors. (EU startup)

Food and beverage company EatFood Pakistan has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding from ‘friends and family’. The company also signed a deal with Delivery Hero. (Deal Street Asia)

Agtech funding

Kodama Systems has raised a $6.6 million seed round to develop reforestation technology. Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Congruent Ventures co-led the round. (PR Newswire)

Grow Indigo acquires $6 million land to bring more carbon farming to India. Indigo AG, Mahyco and “High Net Worth” participated. (42 Co., Ltd.)

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) software platform FairSupply has raised $6.3 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Australian VC AirTree. (Startup Daily)

FreezeM has won $6.3 million from the European Innovation Council. The funding will allow FreezeM to further develop its insect farming technology. (Jerusalem Post)

Funding, Grants and Accelerators

Crop One receives $1.5 million in funding for new plant-based protein research through CEA. A cost-matching grant is from the Food and Agriculture Research Foundation (FFAR). (Vertical Farm Daily)

M&A, IPO, Partnership

Just Eat Takeaway has partnered with supermarket chain Co-op. The deal will enable on-demand grocery delivery “within 30 minutes” across the UK. (Silicon Canals)

Other news

Grocery delivery startup YourGrocer has vowed to stop doing that. The closure comes weeks after the company tried to crowdfund his $1 million. (Startup Daily)

IKEA has unveiled a plant-based food hall concept from parent company Ingka Group. The furniture retail giant plans to gradually overhaul its in-store cafes to include more alternative meat items. (green queen)

Soil health company Humic Growth Solutions has rebranded to HGS BioScience. The company also appointed a new CEO. (crop life)

Restaurant ordering software company ChowNow lays off 10% of its workforce. The company cited slowing demand for restaurant delivery as the main reason. (Restaurant business online)

