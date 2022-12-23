Google’s efforts to protect Search from ChatGPT





Google is reportedly stepping up work behind the scenes to close the technical gaps with OpenAI’s ChatGPT model. The model, a sophisticated chatbot capable of generating large numbers of conversational answers, is what some critics say could pose the most significant threat to Google’s valuable search dominance in years. I warn you.

Google executives have publicly been cautious about rolling out new AI features to the public, but according to a recent report in The New York Times, some of Google’s executives, like ChatGPT, It suggests that we view the sudden rise of publicly available generative AI tools as code red. Status. Google did not immediately respond to Gizmodos’ request for comment.

CEO Sundar Pichai overturned a number of Google conferences to prioritize the perceived threat posed to the company’s future by competitors’ AI models, according to the report. Chatbots like OpenAI aren’t dedicated to search, but tinkerers have found ways to have models draft lines of code or answer specific queries to questions. Beyond text generation, Google is promoting text-to-image and text-to-video systems that can create digital artwork similar to OpenAI’s popular DALL-E model.

Google wants to avoid rushing around public chatbots that can spread misinformation or toxic information, but a Times report found that Google’s research, trust and safety, and other The division’s team has been reassigned to work on new prototypes and products ahead of the May meeting. One of these tools could come in the form of a cloud computing product that uses the technology behind the LaMDA chatbot to handle simple customer support tasks. Some of the early prototypes of the new AI tool, limited to about 500,000 users, had low standards of reliability and safety, warning users that their models could produce false or offensive statements. Some of these trials are reportedly already underway. According to the Times, Google now uses the technology behind LaMDA to highlight short blurbs in response to questions posed by users in Google Search.

Concerns about the OpenAI threat to Google search come at a particularly volatile time for the tech giant. A new forecast from insider intelligence cited by Axios this week determined that longtime his de facto duopoly when it comes to online advertising, Google and Meta, will control less than 50% of his total digital ad spend for the first time since 2014. it was done. Google still has a clear edge here, accounting for 28.8% of digital ad spend, but the overall decline is in its once-impenetrable search territory, a must-see destination for advertisers. It could be an indication that Google’s control is waning.

Still, there are good reasons to remain skeptical of claims that GPT and other similar chatbots will soon overthrow Google search. First of all, OpenAI models still struggle to present fact-based and accurate answers, a key requirement for reliable search functionality. In certain situations, ChatGPT can even choose completely hoaxed answers or create biased and offensive messages. Even if these kinks are worked out, convincing millions of Internet users to quickly switch their search behavior away from expecting lists of hyperlinks would be a certain GPT enthusiast imagines. may prove to be more difficult than

