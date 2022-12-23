Video: Gran Turismo Racing Game Celebrates 25th Anniversary





The world’s second best-selling racing game franchise was released on this day in 1997 and has sold over 90 million copies in the 25 years since.

Japanese tech giant Sony is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the debut of its most successful video game franchise, the Gran Turismo racing simulator.

On December 23, 1997, the first installation of the Gran Turismo racing game franchise was released in Japan. It offers his 140 cars and his 11 trucks, and worldwide he was only available on Sony’s original his PlayStation console, which has sold over 10.8 million copies.

Polyphony Digital claims to have sold over 90 million Gran Turismo games across eight games for five different PlayStation consoles over the past 25 years, making it the second best-selling racing game series after Need for Speed.

However, Need for Speeds is estimated to have sold 150 million. This is due to its previous launch (1994) and its availability on all consoles and computers, not just PlayStation.

Display3 ImagesGran Turismo 7 launched in March 2022

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Gran Turismos developer Polyphony Digital celebrates its 25-year history, looks back on eight major iterations, and how the racing game franchise has evolved with technology and the global automotive market. is shown.

Since then, the franchise has spanned five generations of PlayStation consoles, with seven in series after the first games Gran Turismo 2 (1999), Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec (2001), Gran Turismo 4 (2004) and Gran Turismo 5. one entry was added. (2010), Gran Turismo 6 (2013), Gran Turismo Sport (2017), Gran Turismo 7 (2022).

As previously reported, Sony is currently filming a Gran Turismo movie based on the true story of Jan Mardenborough, a British teenager who won a competition in Gran Turismo for the chance to race in real life. .

View 3 images

Above: Jann Mardenborough

Gran Turismo turns gamers into real-life racers, and Jean Mardenborough’s story is set to be made into a movie

In 2011, Mardenborough competed against over 90,000 other gamers in the GT Academy competition sponsored by Nissan and Sony, and the then 19-year-old Mardenborough drove for a Japanese automaker in (real) Dubai. won the Grand Prix. 24 hour endurance race.

Since then, the Briton has raced in multiple real-world racing championships, including the open-wheel GP3 and GP2 series (on his way to F1) and the Japanese Super GT Touring Car competition.

The theatrical release of the Gran Turismo movie is scheduled for August 11, 2023.

Jordan Mulach was born in Canberra/Ngunawal and currently lives in Brisbane/Tarbal. Jordan joining his team in Drive in 2022, so far he has worked for Auto Action, MotorsportM8, The Supercars Collective, TouringCarTimes, WhichCar, Wheels, Motor and Street Machine. Jordan is a self-professed iRacing junkie, and on weekends he’s behind the wheel of an Octavia RS and cursing ZH Fairlane.

Read more about Jordan Murak

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.drive.com.au/news/gran-turismo-25th-anniversary-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos