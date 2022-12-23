Google wins NFL Sunday ticket deal for YouTube TV





The NFL Sunday Ticket will transition from satellite-first to streaming-first delivery under a multi-year deal announced Thursday by the league(Opens in a new window) and Google(Opens in a new window), and DirecTV’s 28-year Operation is put to an end. .

Starting with the 2023 NFL season, YouTube TV, Google’s $65/month live TV streaming service, and a third-party storefront, the YouTube primetime channel, will be streaming high-priced, unmarketed Sunday afternoon professional football games. Packages are optional. service.

Neither announcement specified how much YouTube viewers would pay to add Sunday tickets, but DirecTV’s $293.94 fee for the 2022 season (Opens in a new window) suggests a lower bound for that cost. doing. Those releases also didn’t say how much Google would pay the NFL for the rights or how long the deal would last, but CNBC reported Thursday (Opens in a new window) that YouTube is making about $2 billion a year over his seven years. I said I would pay a dollar.

The New York Times confirmed a seven-year period (opens in new window), but cited a higher potential value of $2.5 billion a year, given the side-dealing of streaming in bars and restaurants. increase.

NFL fans without enough bandwidth for streaming are out of luck. But following a pattern set by the NFL after Amazon reportedly paid $1 billion a year(Opens in a new window) for Thursday night football exclusivity, the broadband-deprived bar Sunday Ticket games may be able to continue: The league has signed a backup deal with DirecTV(Opens in a new window) to bring their games to their facilities.

Sunday Ticket has been a DirecTV exclusive since 1994 (opens in new window) and has been a key part of its appeal in the pay-TV market. Satellite stations didn’t offer streaming viewers a way to watch until 2010 (opens in new window). In 2014, it limited that option to a subset of homes that are physically unable to receive satellites.

These restrictions have been lifted as DirecTV has made streaming a core part of its business, but the service is still struggling, with glitches marring streaming the first few games of the 2022 season (Opens in new window increase).

DirecTV’s latest deal is due to expire after the 2022 season, and one year after AT&T canceled its disastrous acquisition by spinning the company off into private equity group TPG(Opens in a new window), the NFL announced that commissioner Roger Streaming was clear when Goodell called it “the best for consumers at this stage”(Open in a new window) at a conference in July.

At that point, Amazon, Apple, and Google appeared to be the leading bidders. Then Apple (which signed a 10-year deal in June to cover all Major League Soccer and MLS games) has made a request(Opens in a new window ) seemed closest to the end zone.

Google will not be able to watch NFL games(Opens in a new window), especially via streaming, by maintaining the current restrictions. Especially die-hard fans want Amazon Prime Video plus a live pay TV bundle that includes ESPN, NFL Network, and his local CBS, Fox, and NBC stations. Antennas can receive local broadcasts for free, but in this scenario Paramount+ and Peacock could replace CBS and NBC local channels, and ESPN+ would do the same with ABC and ESPN next season. If you also want to see the off-market games for the rest of the Sunday afternoon, you will need a Sunday ticket.

